Chris Gloninger was at the barber’s shop when the death threat arrived. After 17 years in television, the chief meteorologist for KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa, had grown a thick skin. But this was different.The emails started in June and were filled with anger over Gloninger’s weather forecasts. The forecasts routinely incorporated facts on climate change, a practice that he hoped would help viewers connect the dots between the global threat of a hotter planet and more extreme heatwaves, drought, and flash flooding at the local level.“I think you can turn people off if you’re hitting them over the head...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO