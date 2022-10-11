If you lived on the east coast it would be just another day but for those of us in Michigan, Sweetest Day is a holiday. Technically. This year Saturday, October 15th is Sweetest Day. Now, some will complain it's just another Hallmark holiday, but actually, Hallmark had nothing to do with it. It's candy makers that can stake claim to creating the obscure holiday all in the name of trying to make a difference.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO