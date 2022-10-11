ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
ALBEMARLE, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council

Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. He discussed the upcoming West End Poetry Festival taking place this weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Youth Theater Celebrates 10 Years of Providing a Home on Stage

Amari Bullett has a Troy Bolton complex: she’s a star on the Northwood women’s basketball team, but off the court she wows the crowd with her acting range and theatrical performances at Pittsboro Youth Theater. And just like Bolton, the “High School Musical” protagonist, Amari embraces both sides...
PITTSBORO, NC
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Lifestyle
Orange County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, NC
WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
RALEIGH, NC
rhinotimes.com

Animal Shelter Badly Needs Your Help To Keep From Euthanizing Animals

It’s a statewide as well as national phenomenon. People who snapped up pets at animal shelters during the pandemic are going back to work and giving up those pets and that’s led to overcrowding at Guilford County’s animal shelter and at other shelters around the country. Now Guilford County Animal Services is introducing a new program called “Stray to Foster” to help address the large number of strays and surrenders coming into the new facility officially known as the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Town of Chapel Hill Announces 2022 Plans for Halloween

With October 31 rapidly approaching, the Town of Chapel Hill announced its plans for its annual Halloween celebration that night. This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. The town will close Franklin Street and Columbia Street to motorists from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Franklin Street will be closed between the Church Street and Henderson Street intersections, and Columbia Street will be closed between the Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue intersections. Roads feeding into the closed areas may also be inaccessible.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Chapelboro Com
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro: Shooting Response, Spending Plan, and West End Poetry Fest

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, October 14th. He responded to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh, the town council passing a spending plan, and this weekend’s West End Poetry Festival. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
newsoforange.com

‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.

On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy