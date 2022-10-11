Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council
Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. He discussed the upcoming West End Poetry Festival taking place this weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Youth Theater Celebrates 10 Years of Providing a Home on Stage
Amari Bullett has a Troy Bolton complex: she’s a star on the Northwood women’s basketball team, but off the court she wows the crowd with her acting range and theatrical performances at Pittsboro Youth Theater. And just like Bolton, the “High School Musical” protagonist, Amari embraces both sides...
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
rhinotimes.com
Animal Shelter Badly Needs Your Help To Keep From Euthanizing Animals
It’s a statewide as well as national phenomenon. People who snapped up pets at animal shelters during the pandemic are going back to work and giving up those pets and that’s led to overcrowding at Guilford County’s animal shelter and at other shelters around the country. Now Guilford County Animal Services is introducing a new program called “Stray to Foster” to help address the large number of strays and surrenders coming into the new facility officially known as the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.
Family of Raleigh mom missing for a month says she is home safe
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a month of worry, the family of 46-year-old Sterlena Bland said she is no longer missing. Bland, a Raleigh resident and a mother, was last seen near her home in September on Ranch Mill Circle just off Poole Road. Family said the trouble started in...
chapelboro.com
Town of Chapel Hill Announces 2022 Plans for Halloween
With October 31 rapidly approaching, the Town of Chapel Hill announced its plans for its annual Halloween celebration that night. This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. The town will close Franklin Street and Columbia Street to motorists from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Franklin Street will be closed between the Church Street and Henderson Street intersections, and Columbia Street will be closed between the Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue intersections. Roads feeding into the closed areas may also be inaccessible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
cbs17
‘Loving mother’: Shooting victim Susan Karnatz remembered by husband, Tom
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known as to the motive or circumstances surrounding the Thursday mass shooting in Raleigh, loved ones have started sharing out photos and messages about those killed in the attack. One of the five victims killed was Susan Karnatz, a 49-year-old and mother...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Shooting Response, Spending Plan, and West End Poetry Fest
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, October 14th. He responded to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh, the town council passing a spending plan, and this weekend’s West End Poetry Festival. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burlington is nearly finished with refurbishing its 100-year-old carousel
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel has returned to the city and is currently being installed in City Park with hand-carved:. They will all be placed in their brand-new Carousel House that has been repaired and repainted. Following the installation of the Carousel, crews will put...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Raleigh Shooting, Halloween Plans, Franklin St.
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including local leaders reacting to the mass shooting in Raleigh, the Town of Chapel Hill’s Halloween plans, a story on the future of Franklin Street, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Durham Community Says Goodbye to Murdered 'Violence Interrupter'
Reshaun Cates took one life, but he saved so many more. Cates, in 2009, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a home invasion robbery two years before that left Eva Jacobs, a Cedar Grove woman, mortally injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Cates, after serving nearly 16 years in prison, was...
North Carolina man hospitalized after being trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot
The man's wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time her husband was under the hood working to jump-start a vehicle, police said.
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
Comments / 0