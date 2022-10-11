Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball takes fourth at Emporia tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-3 showing at their 10-team tournament on Saturday. Emporia was in a pool with Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission North, and Lawrence. The Lady Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee Mission North (25-9, 25-19) and lost to eventual champion Washburn Rural (25-19, 25-14).
Lyon County Commission: Gregg Stair
With Scott Briggs retiring from the commission and the residency within District 1 requirement, I am stepping forward, willing to put in the time to serve my family and neighbors as commissioner. We all need to be ready to get involved in order for our form of government to be successful.
Daghyn True wins boys Centennial League cross country title
Sophomore Daghyn True won the individual boys Centennial League championship at Warner Park in Manhattan on Saturday. Emporia head coach Michael Robinson was pleased with how True paced himself throughout the race.
Kali Keough earns medal at state tennis tournament
Emporia High School’s Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the KSHSAA 5A state tournament in Andover on Saturday. Keough went 2-3 over the course of the two-day tournament. On day one, she received a first-round bye and won her second-round match defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up Friday’s action.
First freeze coming as drought worsens
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
Reading driver injured when Corvette overturns
A Reading man was seriously injured Friday when his car went off Burlingame Road north of Emporia and overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Douglas Scales, 58, was driving a Corvette south around 7:20 a.m. when it somehow went across the road and off the pavement near Road 190.
Rotary Club Selling Tickets for 4th Annual Grocery Grab
The Emporia Rotary Club is inviting members of the community to “grab some groceries’’ that will help raise funds for Family Promise of the Flint Hills. The Grocery Grab raffle will allow one individual five minutes to grab as many groceries as possible at Goods CashSaver the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19.
Miser breaks barriers as first woman on 5th Judicial District bench
Growing up, Laura Miser always knew she wanted to be a laywer. What she didn’t know is how her career would lead to some pretty big accomplishments. This week, Miser was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser is the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon County. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and the Lyon/Chase County Bar Association. Miser earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
Trox, GCR celebrate one year anniversary
Trox Gallery and Gifts and Gravel City Roasters celebrated one year at their joint location Thursday, offering free cookies and raffles for customers throughout the day. The two businesses moved into 715 Commercial St., last year, offering coffee and art lovers a unique space to shop and relax.
Three Emporia tennis players ready for state
Championship season is upon us, and Emporia High School will have three tennis players at the state tournament beginning today at the Andover District Tennis Complex. Freshmen Kali Keough will be the second seed in singles and will get a first-round bye. Junior Ashlynn Foraker and freshman Peyton Chanley qualified in doubles and will have a first-round match.
Election 2022: Candidate Q&As
This year, Kansas voters will be voting for a U.S. Senator, four U.S. Representatives and many state-level positions, including Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer and more. Election Day is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote in the November General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 18. You...
Shelter, rescues in need of community support following cat intake
Area animal rescues are asking for community support after more than 83 cats and two dogs were removed from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, when a welfare check initiated the need for animal control. According to Emporia Police Captain Scott Stormont, EPD was contacted for a welfare check in...
Week 7 area football preview
Area football programs begin wrapping up regular season schedules today as they head into their final 2-game stretches. Some of the intriguing matchups include Olpe High School looking to upend an undefeated Jayhawk Linn team as Madison High School seeks to secure its sixth win against another undefeated program, Burlingame High School.
Emporia State football hits road to take on No. 22 Nebraska Kearney
If you like offense, you’ll probably like what you see when Emporia State takes on No. 22 Nebraska Kearney this afternoon. The Hornet feature the MIAA’s top passing attack while the Lopers are the league’s top rushing team. Both teams are in the top three in scoring offense, averaging 31.7 and 31.1 points per game.
Hartford still searching for elusive first win in area game of the week
HARTFORD — Hartford High School sought its first win of the season Friday evening, playing St. Paul High School at home. The Jaguars came close but ultimately fell to the Indians 56-48, dropping to 0-7. The silver lining for Hartford is they’re finding the end zone more frequently. Last night was the most points the Jaguars have scored in a game. Last week they managed 12 points against a tough Lebo program, and the week before put 46 on the board.
Multi-sport athlete Tucker Groh leaving legacy at Chase County High School
Tucker Groh the athlete is no different from Tucker Groh the human. And deservedly so. “First and foremost, I’m a Christian who believes that my talents are given to me by God to use to the best of my abilities,” the Chase County High School junior said. “Additionally, I am also a respectful person who wants to be a role model to youth. I am a student-athlete with a 3.92 GPA and I believe that academics come before athletics. As an athlete, I want to be a positive leader and good teammate in any sport I participate in.”
Emporia State men’s basketball bring back experienced group
While the Emporia State men’s basketball team lost its top two scorers from last season, the Hornets do return an experienced group. Nine Hornets return for Emporia State this season, including their other three starters.
Emporia State soccer coach to miss four games
The Emporia State soccer team will be without head soccer coach Bryan Sailer for the next four games. The NCAA has a rule where a coach must miss a game when they have accumulated five yellow cards over the course of a season.
