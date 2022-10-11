Read full article on original website
Deschutes County Ballot Measures Discussed
This election there are 10 ballot measures on our Deschutes County ballots. Four are for Oregon state measures and two are county-wide. The others include one each for Sisters City, Redmond Parks, the City of La Pine, and Bend-La Pine Schools. The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County will be offering a virtual, nonpartisan presentation on the 10 measures on October 25 at 7pm. Please join us at the link below:
22 Local Nonprofits Benefit From United Way
United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) announced $225,000 in Community Impact investments to twenty-two nonprofits serving Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Each year, UWCO makes investments in a network of non-profit partners working to advance a set of shared priorities. This year, UWCO identified positive mental health and well-being, culturally specific services, and housing stability as the 2022 Community Impact priorities in response to current community needs.
Madras Police Chief Resigns
Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of Detective in 2004 under Chief Tom Adams and continued moving up in the ranks becoming Assistant Chief in 2011. Upon Chief Adams’ retirement in 2015, he was promoted to Police Chief.
Leistad Named Educator Of The Year
During a surprise school wide assembly Friday, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Maria Leistad, second grade teacher at Three Rivers School, the Educator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools. Leistad is entering her ninth year as a teacher at the school and is known for her kindness, creativity and bringing nature into the classroom.
Bear Creek Elementary Principal Honored
During a surprise announcement Thursday, Superintendent Steven Cook named Bear Creek Elementary School Principal Lisa Birk the Distinguished Administrator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools. Birk has worked for the district for approximately 15 years, including times as an assistant principal at Bear Creek and Pacific Crest Middle School and as principal at both of those schools.
Redmond Rotary Community Fields Opens
The Redmond School District is inviting the community to the Grand Opening of the Redmond Rotary Community Fields at the David M. Jaqua Sports Complex. There will be a cornhole tournament and a short ceremony of appreciation followed by Redmond Youth Football games. WHERE: Redmond Rotary Community Fields at the...
