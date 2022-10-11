ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies during officer-involved shooting in Wilmington

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Man dies during officer-involved shooting in Wilmington

A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers of the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD said.

It happened around 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at 530 Quay Avenue in Wilmington near the Port of Long Beach, according to officers.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"As the officers were following the suspect on E (Street), he crashed the truck he was driving and ran from the officers," the LAPD said in a statement.

"A brief foot pursuit ensued, (and) during that foot pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred," police said. "The suspect, only described as a male in his 40s was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. LAFD paramedics responded to the scene and determined the suspect deceased."

According to reports from the scene, at some point the suspect fired at the officers and the officers returned fire.

Information was not immediately available on the fatally wounded man's identity. No officers or bystanders were injured, police said.

"The suspect*s handguns remain at scene and will be booked as evidence," police said.

Public Safety
