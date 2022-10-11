Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 13: BTC, ETH rebound following US CPI data release
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $30.49 billion. As of press time, the industry’s market cap stood at $941.63 billion, up 3.13% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 3.87% over the reporting period to $380 billion from $365.65 billion Ethereum’s market cap increased...
cryptoslate.com
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?
Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
cryptoslate.com
Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero
Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
cryptoslate.com
Volume surges to ‘bull market levels’ as Bitcoin snaps back from CPI decline
Bitcoin Archive tweeted that BTC volume is “climbing to bull market levels,” while highlighting a continuous monthly uptick since August. That in itself cannot be taken as a definitive sign of the bull market returning. Nonetheless, in conjunction with Bitcoin’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) snap back on Thursday, a degree of hopium exists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin slumps after CPI release; Fed Vice Chair warns banks on crypto company deals
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 13 includes Bitcoin falling by 3% as CPI data of 8.2% worsen fear of rate hikes, Binance allegedly filing inadequate financial reports in the UK, STEPN denying lay-off claims, and U.S. lawmakers demanding a probe of ERCOT for paying Bitcoin miners in Texas.
cryptoslate.com
Several crypto exchanges reportedly block Russian users because of EU sanctions
Several crypto platforms like Blockchain.com, Crypto.com, and LocalBitcoins have reportedly banned Russian users from using their services, citing the new European Union sanctions. Media reports said that Blockchain.com gave its Russian users until Oct. 27 to withdraw all of their funds, after which their accounts would be blocked. The crypto...
cryptoslate.com
Mango Markets DAO set to approve $47 million bounty for hacker
A governance proposal seeking to pay up to $47 million to the Mango Markets hacker is set to be approved as it reaches an approval quorum of over 96%. Following the Mango Markets hack of Oct. 12, the hacker submitted a proposal asking the project to use up to $70 million from its treasury to repay some bad debts. He agreed to return the funds upon meeting his terms.
cryptoslate.com
China floats pan-Asian digital currency built on blockchain
China-backed researchers have called for establishing a pan-Asian digital currency to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the region, South China Morning Post reported on Oct. 13. According to the report, the economic conditions for creating a regional digital currency are now in place in East Asia. “More...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
Cosmos, Osmosis to deploy patch on all major public IBC chains to fix potential exploit
Cosmos co-founder Ethan Buchman announced that a patch would be deployed on all major public Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC)-enabled chains by tomorrow after they identified a vulnerability that may lead to a potential exploit via a blog post on Oct. 13. The announcement of the patch deployment deadline comes after the...
Comments / 0