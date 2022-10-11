ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?

Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero

Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
Volume surges to ‘bull market levels’ as Bitcoin snaps back from CPI decline

Bitcoin Archive tweeted that BTC volume is “climbing to bull market levels,” while highlighting a continuous monthly uptick since August. That in itself cannot be taken as a definitive sign of the bull market returning. Nonetheless, in conjunction with Bitcoin’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) snap back on Thursday, a degree of hopium exists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Interest#Liquidations#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btc
Several crypto exchanges reportedly block Russian users because of EU sanctions

Several crypto platforms like Blockchain.com, Crypto.com, and LocalBitcoins have reportedly banned Russian users from using their services, citing the new European Union sanctions. Media reports said that Blockchain.com gave its Russian users until Oct. 27 to withdraw all of their funds, after which their accounts would be blocked. The crypto...
Mango Markets DAO set to approve $47 million bounty for hacker

A governance proposal seeking to pay up to $47 million to the Mango Markets hacker is set to be approved as it reaches an approval quorum of over 96%. Following the Mango Markets hack of Oct. 12, the hacker submitted a proposal asking the project to use up to $70 million from its treasury to repay some bad debts. He agreed to return the funds upon meeting his terms.
China floats pan-Asian digital currency built on blockchain

China-backed researchers have called for establishing a pan-Asian digital currency to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the region, South China Morning Post reported on Oct. 13. According to the report, the economic conditions for creating a regional digital currency are now in place in East Asia. “More...
