San Diego, CA

Pursuit ends in crash on I-15 in Carmel Mountain area

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 15 in the Carmel Mountain area, causing a traffic backup during the early stages of the Tuesday morning commute.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News that officers attempted to stop a sedan for a traffic violation, but the car sped away.

The car made its way onto southbound I-15 when it crashed into the back of a milk truck near Carmel Mountain Road.

The impact of the collision caused the milk truck to flip onto its side and the wreck left the drivers of both vehicles trapped.

Emergency responders used the Jaws of Life to extract both drivers, and police said they were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The response to the crash led to the closure of several lanes and a traffic backup that extended as far back as Rancho Bernardo Road as of 6:30 a.m.

