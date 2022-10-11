Read full article on original website
wbut.com
Presentation On Addiction Happening Sunday
The public is invited to attend a community prayer gathering in downtown Butler this weekend. First Church is partnering with a few other local churches as well as the Butler County Drug and Alcohol Program for “Speaking Light into the Darkness of Addiction” on Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Diamond Park.
wbut.com
Mars Bank Offering Cybersecurity Session
Those interested in learning more about business cybersecurity are invited to a program to be held at a local bank later this week. Mars Bank will host “Cybersecurity Summit for Business” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. athe Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance. This program will include...
wbut.com
SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”
Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
wbut.com
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
wbut.com
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
wbut.com
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
wbut.com
Moose Event To Support City Firefighters
An event this weekend to benefit local firefighters will include fierce competition as well as delicious food and drink. The Butler Moose Lodge 64 is hosting a Pasta Dinner as well as Bar Olympics on Saturday beginning at noon. The dinner will continue until 6 p.m. at a cost of...
wbut.com
City Redevelopment Authority Approves Employee Pay Raise
The continued financial recovery of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler has allowed for another employee raise. At their meeting Thursday, the Authority board unanimously approved a rate increase for Gerald Kennedy of Kennedy Lawn Maintenance, Inc from $25 per hour to $35 per hour retroactive to this past April.
wbut.com
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
wbut.com
Cranberry’s SPOOKtacular Nearing End Of Nomination
There’s still time for Cranberry Township residents and their furry friends to participate in a seasonal competition. Entries for the fourth annual SPOOKtacular Pet Costume Contest will continue to be accepted through Thursday on the Cranberry Township Facebook page. Cranberry Township’s Facebook friends will then decide the winner by...
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For Two Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the delivery of granulated Activated Carbon for use in the treatment of wastewater air purification at the Brush Creek Water Pollution Control facility. Cranberry Supervisors are also accepting bids for...
wbut.com
Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies
The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
wbut.com
Winners Named For Rotary Banner Contest
Last weekend the Butler Cultural District made its debut, highlighting the arts community in Butler. The district is sponsored in part by the Butler Rotary Club, who is announcing the winners of their banner art competition. There were 27 banners displayed throughout the district in downtown Butler. A panel of...
wbut.com
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
wbut.com
Bear Hunting Season Begins Saturday
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is readying for another bear hunting season. While some areas began archery bear season last month, statewide muzzleloader bear hunting begins this Saturday. There’s also high interest in bear hunting this year, with more than 220,000 people purchasing a bear hunting license. The increase in...
wbut.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
wbut.com
Craft Bizaar In Harrisville
Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
wbut.com
Mars Confirms Data Leaked Online In Cybersecurity Attack
The Mars Area School Board is providing tools to assist administrators with the ongoing investigation into a cyber security incident last month. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members approved the extension of an agreement with consultant company Arete as well as the purchase of software called SentinelOne at a cost not to exceed $40,000 annually.
wbut.com
One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
wbut.com
Mars golf team reaches WPIAL final/Knoch Tennis wins playoff opener
The Mars boys golf team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championships Thursday with a runner-up performance yesterday in the semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown. The Planets finished five strokes behind leader Peters Township. They will be joined by Moon in the championship tournament. The top three teams advance to the championship, which is scheduled to be played Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.
