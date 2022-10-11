Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Michigan State Beats Wisconsin in Overtime, 34-28
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year graduate senior wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime period and the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in front of 72,526 fans at Spartan Stadium on Homecoming Saturday. Thorne completed 21-of-28...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Homecoming brings people and money for the East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is homecoming season throughout the state, and green and white filled the streets of East Lansing Saturday. MSU’S Homecoming brings thousands of students, Alumni, fans, and of course, money this weekend. Restaurants like Crunchy’s saw hundreds of people lined up at their doors...
WILX-TV
In My View: What games have my attention
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three area high school football games tonight have my attention, full details tonight on Friday Night Frenzy. Mason, lone unbeaten Greater Lansing team, hosts 4-3 Jackson which could be a dangerous game unless Mason plays to the level it has played all season; Olivet at Williamston, two playoff bound teams, there should be plenty of offense in this one; and East Lansing at Holt, our game of the night and Holt would be an underdog but East Lansing can’t get sloppy in this one because Holt has already beaten Grand Ledge on the road. These are the big three matchups tonight as I see it which we will highlight on the Frenzy.
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Holt runs down East Lansing to clinch share of CAAC Blue
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - In a pivotal CAAC Blue showdown, Holt and East Lansing found themselves in a low-scoring 8-7 game after 24 minutes at half. After East Lansing picked off Seneca Moore deep in Rams territory, Jace Clarizio cashed in the miscue a few plays later to put the Trojans in front, 13-8.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic back in win column after handling Fowlerville
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - After dropping its last two matchups, the Lansing Catholic Cougars got back into the win column with a sound victory over Fowlerville. The Cougars rolled offensively, thanks in part to senior Jack Jacobs getting the start at quarterback tonight, accounting for three total touchdowns, to get his team within a game of becoming postseason eligible.
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton tops Lansing Eastern
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton improved on their season with a 23-7 win over Lansing Eastern. Sexton improved to 4-4, while Eastern is without a win this season. John Douglas kept his stellar back half of the season going, he had three more touchdowns this week. Now, Sexton has...
WILX-TV
Laingsburg wins 6th straight, takes down Perry 34-14
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - With a share of the CMAC secured, the Laingsburg Wolfpack welcomed in Perry, trying to get to .500 on the season. At the half, the Wolfpack led 21-0. They added to that in the third with a touchdown run by Mikey Brooks. Perry Quarterback Austin Poirier...
WILX-TV
Dewitt finds, beats Friday opponent, Detroit Loyola, 49-28
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - After Lansing Everett pulled out of Friday’s game against the Dewitt Panthers, Dewitt had to find another opponent. They welcomed in Detroit Loyola with a 49-28 win over the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs’ bus hit some traffic, so the game was delayed, but the Panthers had...
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates beat Bath Bees
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not often the Bath Bees come into Westphalia to take on P-W Pirates with a better record, but the season marks evened out Friday with a 41-12 Pirate win over Bath. The Pirates led by as much as 34-0, and they’ve won 2 in...
WILX-TV
Morrice moves to 7-1 with big win over Portland St. Pats
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Morrice Orioles just keep winning. Their latest, a 46-24 victory over Portland St. Patrick. Dustin Copeland scored early and often to help the Orioles in their latest win. They take on Fulton next. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news...
WILX-TV
Emoni Bates Reinstated at EMU
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - Emoni Bates has been reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him. The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after playing his freshman season at Memphis. He was charged after police found a gun in a car he was driving last month. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates. The school says Bates was “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities” because of the agreement between prosecutors and his attorneys.
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Bobby Horton III
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Bobby Horton III of Olivet. This sixth-grade student competed in track in the Junior Olympics. He finished in the top 20 in the 200-meter and the long jump. He also plays football. If you know a youngster just...
WILX-TV
Carswell breaks passing TD record as Mason trounces Jackson
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs keep churning out victories. Make it 8 straight wins to start the season with a convincing 35 to 6 triumph over Jackson. Sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell passed for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and became the Bulldogs’ all-time single season leader in touchdown passes with 22.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
WILX-TV
Students, lawmakers respond to Michigan State University President’s resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. In his resignation letter, Stanley said he “lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted.”
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others. East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
WILX-TV
MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route. According to MSU, there are...
WILX-TV
Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online. “I have been...
WILX-TV
MSU President resignation raises questions about Board of Trustees election process
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the election is just weeks away, people will be voting on four Michigan State University Board of Trustee candidates. MSU graduate and State Senate Candidate Sam Singh said some policies should be changed in the coming future. “If we’re not seeing the level of...
