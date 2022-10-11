ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Ring Magazine

Alycia Baumgardner edges Mikaela Mayer on contentious decision, unifies at 130 pounds

Well, words almost fail me. Detroit’s Alycia Baumgardner added Ring, IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles to the WBC version she already held by posting a controversial 10-round split decision over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London. One judge scored 97-93 in favor of Mayer, but was overruled by two tallies of 96-95 in favor of the winner.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Anabel Ortiz-Maria Santizo set for Oct. 20 at Fantasy Springs

Former world titleholder Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City will face Maria Santizo next Thursday night, Golden Boy Promotions has announced. The 10-round junior flyweight bout will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California and will precede the main event between unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Russell, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Ring Magazine

Family man Kermit Cintron happier with birdies than big KOs

Former IBF welterweight champion Kermit Cintron has found more happiness outside the ropes than he could ever find inside them. The 42-year-old Puerto Rican who lives about an hour from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania is studying radiography, enjoying family time with his wife and their three children and playing a lot of golf.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Deontay Wilder comes back with a fury, stopping Robert Helenius in one

NEW YORK — It was like an unwelcome specter that lurked, whispering in his ear “retire, retire.” Deontay Wilder thought about it. The former WBC world heavyweight titlist thought long and hard about it. Then, something happened this past May. The city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, unveiled a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Allen
Person
Juan Carlos Payano
Person
Naoya Inoue
The Ring Magazine

Meet Joey Scott, the power behind Deontay Wilder’s power

We always see the finished product. We hardly ever see what goes into making it. For world-class fighters, the days of a team consisting of just a trainer and his fighter are long gone. So, too, are the days of the processional entourage of do-nothings that linger when a fighter is on top.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Liam Paro scores stunning one-round win over Brock Jarvis

Brisbane southpaw Liam Paro scored a huge first-round win in the highly-anticipated all Australia super-lightweight showdown with fellow unbeaten Brock Jarvis. Paro, a skilled southpaw, uncorked a huge left hook on the chin that dropped Jarvis down and out. Jarvis tried to clamber back to his feet but he couldn’t make it and the fight was waved off.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy