Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Claressa Shields outpoints Savannah Marshall in a thriller, undisputed at 160 once again
Self-proclaimed GWOAT or has that distinction now been fully earned inside the ring?. Claressa Shields once again emerged as undisputed middleweight champion of the world by scoring a 10-round unanimous decision over England’s Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The official scores were 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94.
The Ring Magazine
Alycia Baumgardner edges Mikaela Mayer on contentious decision, unifies at 130 pounds
Well, words almost fail me. Detroit’s Alycia Baumgardner added Ring, IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles to the WBC version she already held by posting a controversial 10-round split decision over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London. One judge scored 97-93 in favor of Mayer, but was overruled by two tallies of 96-95 in favor of the winner.
The Ring Magazine
Anabel Ortiz-Maria Santizo set for Oct. 20 at Fantasy Springs
Former world titleholder Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City will face Maria Santizo next Thursday night, Golden Boy Promotions has announced. The 10-round junior flyweight bout will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California and will precede the main event between unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas.
The Ring Magazine
Unbeaten heavyweight star Arslanbek Makhmudov returns to action on December 16
News reached The Ring that heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov will return to action against an as yet unknown opponent at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Canada, on December 16. Makhmudov will headline an Eye of the Tiger event on ESPN+ in the U.S. and the card will also be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Ring Magazine
Family man Kermit Cintron happier with birdies than big KOs
Former IBF welterweight champion Kermit Cintron has found more happiness outside the ropes than he could ever find inside them. The 42-year-old Puerto Rican who lives about an hour from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania is studying radiography, enjoying family time with his wife and their three children and playing a lot of golf.
The Ring Magazine
Devin Haney repeats over George Kambosos, retains lightweight championship by unanimous decision
Devin Haney proved his first win over George Kambosos Jr. wasn’t a fluke, retaining the undisputed lightweight championship by unanimous decision on Saturday night U.S. time at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The 23-year-old from Las Vegas withstood a more spirited challenge from the former champion Kambosos, whom...
The Ring Magazine
Deontay Wilder comes back with a fury, stopping Robert Helenius in one
NEW YORK — It was like an unwelcome specter that lurked, whispering in his ear “retire, retire.” Deontay Wilder thought about it. The former WBC world heavyweight titlist thought long and hard about it. Then, something happened this past May. The city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, unveiled a...
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Nonito Donaire halts Toshiaki Nishioka, wins Ring 122-pound championship
It was “The Filipino Flash” at his very best. On October 13, 2012, Nonito Donaire successfully defended the WBO junior featherweight title, and claimed the vacant Ring championship, by scoring a ninth-round stoppage over Toshiaki Nishioka at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. The official time was 1:54.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Ring Magazine
Meet Joey Scott, the power behind Deontay Wilder’s power
We always see the finished product. We hardly ever see what goes into making it. For world-class fighters, the days of a team consisting of just a trainer and his fighter are long gone. So, too, are the days of the processional entourage of do-nothings that linger when a fighter is on top.
The Ring Magazine
Liam Paro scores stunning one-round win over Brock Jarvis
Brisbane southpaw Liam Paro scored a huge first-round win in the highly-anticipated all Australia super-lightweight showdown with fellow unbeaten Brock Jarvis. Paro, a skilled southpaw, uncorked a huge left hook on the chin that dropped Jarvis down and out. Jarvis tried to clamber back to his feet but he couldn’t make it and the fight was waved off.
Comments / 0