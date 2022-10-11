Read full article on original website
Related
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Thousands of dollars lost to scammers in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he has had an uptick in unsettling calls to his office this month. “I got three phone calls in about two days about people who had received either emails or phone calls or something and all three of these people lost a substantial amount of money,” he said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Chillicothe girl
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
Ironton Tribune
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
sciotopost.com
61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him...
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
meigsindypress.com
Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland
RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
WSAZ
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
WTAP
Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash along Route 772 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were sent to the area of Route 772 and Harris Station Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle accident left one person injured. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Dispatchers told responding personnel that the rider was suffering...
Section of I-77 shut down ‘for the foreseeable future’ as open flames, billowing smoke follow accident
SILVERTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – I-77 Northbound near the Silverton area has been shut down Wednesday morning following a vehicle accident involving a U-Haul truck. Reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday confirmed the accident, which was characterized by significant destruction including significant damage to an I-77 guardrail as well as the U-Haul truck in question, along with a white vehicle included in a photo provided in the notice.
akronjewishnews.com
Former security guard pleading guilty to weapons charges
Thomas M. Develin, the former contract security guard who, at times, was assigned to Columbus Torah Academy and other Greater Columbus Jewish institutions, will plead guilty to three counts of federal firearms offenses and is facing forfeiture of weapons and tools to manufacture them. In the meantime, the state case against him for making terroristic threats against the Jewish community continues with a Nov. 7 court date.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man attacks couple with a hammer after they refuse to give him money
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are looking for a man who is accused of using a hammer to assault two other people. The incident happened Monday evening on the city’s east side. According to a police report obtained by the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the 700...
WSAZ
Man dies in crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
Comments / 0