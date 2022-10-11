ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!

BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak

The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
BURLINGTON, MA
Reebok Lists Its Boston Seaport Office To Sublease

According to a report from the Boston Business Journal, Reebok has listed its entire Boston Seaport District office as available for sublease after moving into the space in 2017. The space offers over 194,000 square feet across five floors, including a 30,000-square-foot gym at 21-25 Drydock Avenue in the Innovation...
BOSTON, MA
Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar Opening in Boston October 19th

Don’t these 5 words look interesting when grouped together: “Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar?” My mind is going nuts just trying to figure out what that means. Are we playing Holy Moly with drinks in hand? Does “upscale” mean mini-golf with a tie on? So many questions. Let’s see what we have for answers…
BOSTON, MA
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
15 Summer or Fall Day Trips from Boston [within 2 hours]

Whether you live in Boston or you are visiting and want to see more of Southern New England, there are many scenic towns and fun attractions that are within a short drive of the Boston Metro area and make for great day trips from Boston. Best Day Trips from Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs

In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
BOSTON, MA
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA

The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
IPSWICH, MA
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
BOSTON, MA
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple

BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
BOSTON, MA
Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict

Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
BOSTON, MA

