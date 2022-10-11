Read full article on original website
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!
BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
sgbonline.com
Reebok Lists Its Boston Seaport Office To Sublease
According to a report from the Boston Business Journal, Reebok has listed its entire Boston Seaport District office as available for sublease after moving into the space in 2017. The space offers over 194,000 square feet across five floors, including a 30,000-square-foot gym at 21-25 Drydock Avenue in the Innovation...
country1025.com
Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar Opening in Boston October 19th
Don’t these 5 words look interesting when grouped together: “Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar?” My mind is going nuts just trying to figure out what that means. Are we playing Holy Moly with drinks in hand? Does “upscale” mean mini-golf with a tie on? So many questions. Let’s see what we have for answers…
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's getting popular...quickly. With a slogan of "best coffee in town," it must be pretty good, or a cocky coffee. Marylou’s first opened in 1986,...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
we3travel.com
15 Summer or Fall Day Trips from Boston [within 2 hours]
Whether you live in Boston or you are visiting and want to see more of Southern New England, there are many scenic towns and fun attractions that are within a short drive of the Boston Metro area and make for great day trips from Boston. Best Day Trips from Boston.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs
In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
whdh.com
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
WCVB
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Eater
Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict
Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
