4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old. Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.
Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet. The event is a fundraiser for the Capital Humane...
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for companies who own them. One of the scooter companies came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get people on scooters. Lime, one of...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
Public invited to ScooterLNK Safety Event Oct. 15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, Oct. 15 on North Seventh Street between R and Q Streets. The free event from 8 a.m. to noon will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters. Lime will also offer free rides and give away helmets to participants.
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
‘It’s good to have that peace of mind’: LPS students and parents practice reunification
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s something no parent wants to happen, their child facing a threat while they’re at school. While Lincoln Public Schools always hopes to avoid that, they’re trying to make sure everyone is prepared. The district’s reunification process happens when a student has to...
Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss. Each Farmers' Market season brings visitors to Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. This year, vendors had to deal with...
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
Actor Sean Astin speaks in Lincoln about mental health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Actor Sean Astin is known for major roles in movies like ‘Rudy,’ the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy and ‘The Goonies.’ But, he is also a mental health advocate. Sean was invited by Bryan Health Thursday night to share his personal connection at a presentation at St. Mark’s church in Lincoln.
Bryan Health prepares for winter, increased risk of flu and COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health, and the rest of the nation, is far from its COVID-19 peak. But frontline workers there worry they’re still not in the clear. At the height of the pandemic, a small consultation room in Bryan East became an armory. Protective gowns and masks were piled high on tables. Doctors and nurses stopped there at the edge of the frontier between the dedicated COVID ward and the rest of the hospital.
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating two overnight cutting incidents that left three people injured Sunday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to Creighton University Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. after a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with a stab wound. Police say the man was stabbed in...
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say the death of a person found down in a parking lot is suspicious. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators...
Palmyra wins ECNC Volleyball Championship
HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13) Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska. Actor Sean Astin speaks in Lincoln about mental health. Actor Sean Astin spoke in Lincoln on Thursday about mental health and the journey he went through with his mom struggling with bipolar disorder. 15-year-old boy...
H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Oct. 13)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball highlights and scores from Thursday, Oct. 13. Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8 Norris def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-5, 25-7.
Health officials fear COVID surge in winter
For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. You can submit your photos through our website or 1011 NOW app. Foodie Friday: Pork Smash Sliders. Updated: 20 hours ago. You...
Windy and a bit warmer Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another windy day is expected on Friday, although not as windy as the last couple of days. We will have more clouds during the day and temperatures will be a bit warmer. Mild on Saturday and then turning cooler again on Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy,...
Lincoln inmate missing just over three months back in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln is now in custody. Seth Straub was arrested Thursday by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. It’s reported Straub didn’t return to the facility in July, a little over...
State tennis results (Oct. 14)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Finishes and highlights from boys state tennis on October 14th. Lincoln East 60, Kearney 37.125, Lincoln Southwest 37, Lincoln Southeast 33.5, Creighton Prep 32.75, Elkhorn South 25.5, Omaha Westside 17, Millard West 16, Bellevue West 14.25, Papillion-La Vista 14.25, Papillion-La Vista South 14.25, Millard North 14.125, Millard South 14, Lincoln Pius X 12.5, Grand Island 8, Gretna 8, Norfolk 6, Fremont 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 2.
Teens arrested after car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenagers after a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln Wednesday evening. Police said a 2008 Chrysler 300 parked near S. 12th and Arapahoe Streets had $1,000 damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield. According to police, six spent .45 caliber casings were also found in the lot.
