Silly question to ask because it’s hard not to know who the actor is at this point. Miller has successfully made a name for themselves in Tinseltown thanks to works such as We Need To Talk About Kevin and of course, The Flash, with the latter, finally releasing his first solo film on June 23, 2023. However, the problem with Ezra Miller isn’t their acting ability; The Flash star is a gifted individual who has surely earned their spot in big DC projects, but the actor’s issues stem from their personal life that has overshadowed all the good roles they’ve done. Worse yet, Warner Brothers doesn’t seem to care as rumors have it that the studio is dead set on releasing The Flash next year. The studio reportedly spent over $200 million on the production of the feature, so the chances of the upcoming superhero flick getting axed like Batgirl are slim to none, despite the disgusting allegations levied against Miller.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO