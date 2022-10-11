Read full article on original website
Lauren Bacall’s Love Story and Why She Hated her Academy Award
The iconic Lauren Bacall died weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She’d have turned 98 in 2022, and she’d have done so with grace and elegance. She was known for her staggering beauty and her talent as an actress, and despite her age, her death was a shocking blow to all who loved her.
All There Is to Know about Sarah Parker
All of us are intrigued by the Hocus Pocus star Sarah Jessica Parker. At least I can say that for myself. She is often on my mind; I’m thinking about who she is and what got her this far. I saw her first in Sex and the City and she looked famous and not so famous (if that makes sense) at the same time.
The Untold Story of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s Engagement
Celebrities go through relationships like newborn babies go through clothes, and it’s difficult to keep up with every single person a celebrity dates. Did you know, for instance, that Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp had a relationship? The Dirty Dancing star and Captain Jack Sparrow were intimately involved with one another at one point in time, and many of us had no idea. However, the actress who blames her nose job for her lack of a successful career in Hollywood – she is not wrong – also has a new book that tells the world all about Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp and the romance that might have been. What does she have to say?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Zachary Roloff
If you’re a reality TV fan, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Zachary Roloff on your screen quite a few times over the years. Zach became a reality TV star 15 years ago when he and his family became the stars of the TLC series Little People, Big World. Thanks to the show, people have seen Zach grow up right before their eyes. Now a married father of two, Zach is grateful for the legacy LPBW has helped him build, but he’s also looking forward to what the future has in store for him and his family. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Zachary Roloff.
Fans Excited over Back to the Future Marty and Doc Reunion at Comic-Con
The emotional reunion of Marty McFly and Doc Emmet Brown could have been more awesome only if they had come through time with their legendary DeLorean. The crowd cheered, and Twitter exploded as the video from New York ComicCon became viral. The movie stars who played iconic characters, 61-year-old Michael...
“Love, Rosie”: Is It Worth a Watch?
Love, Rosie is a movie that happened because the main characters decided not to communicate with one another properly like normal humans. Instead, the two of them decided to go on a witch hunt about how the other one felt. It shouldn’t have been that hard, I mean, they were “best friends”. But then again, we wouldn’t have a movie without that, would we? Or maybe that would have been better than sitting through Love, Rosie silently cursing your soul for picking this one out for the movie night.
The Story of The “This Is 40” Cast
This Is 40, the sort-of sequel to Knocked Up, was released ten years ago, and while recently, in March, Judd Apatow stated that he’s been writing the sequel to the movie, titled This Is 50, the original has been getting some new attention. As Judd Apatow’s This Is 40 was based on characters from the cast of Knocked Up, the upcoming sequel will likely feature the same cast as This Is 40, not only because a portion of them are Judd Apatow’s actual family, but because the role of Paul Rudd on top of his the acting of his wife and children made the original that much more special for Judd Apatow.
Should John Stamos Join the MCU?
Most people are of the mind that John Stamos could do just about anything, and while there are likely limits to his awesomeness, it’s fair to think that he might be able to join the MCU if he were given a chance. If you think about that for a...
Issa Rae Criticizes Hollywood For Enabling Ezra Miller
Silly question to ask because it’s hard not to know who the actor is at this point. Miller has successfully made a name for themselves in Tinseltown thanks to works such as We Need To Talk About Kevin and of course, The Flash, with the latter, finally releasing his first solo film on June 23, 2023. However, the problem with Ezra Miller isn’t their acting ability; The Flash star is a gifted individual who has surely earned their spot in big DC projects, but the actor’s issues stem from their personal life that has overshadowed all the good roles they’ve done. Worse yet, Warner Brothers doesn’t seem to care as rumors have it that the studio is dead set on releasing The Flash next year. The studio reportedly spent over $200 million on the production of the feature, so the chances of the upcoming superhero flick getting axed like Batgirl are slim to none, despite the disgusting allegations levied against Miller.
Guy Branum Voices His Displeasure over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in “The Whale”
Another week, another gay actor complaining about a straight actor taking their role. This time, Brendan Fraser is the target, who has seen quite the resurgence since his performance in Doom Patrol. Currently, the actor is receiving praise for his work on Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s playwright of the same name, the story documents the struggle of a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, Charlie. Unfortunately, Charlie has decided to eat himself to death following the tragic loss of his gay lover. Despite his unhealthy obsession with binge eating, Charlie tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter for one last chance at redemption.
Brendan Fraser Gives His Take on Why Tom Cruise’s Mummy Reboot Bombed
Brendan Fraser is currently on cloud nine thanks to his sudden resurgence in the limelight. That’s all due to Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of The Whale, which is about a 600-pound reclusive English teacher who has decided to eat himself to death. That’s due to the tragic loss of his gay lover. However, his battle with severe obesity gives him a chance to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for redemption. The actor is making his media rounds to promote the film and the topic of The Mummy came up during his interview with Variety.
Geena Davis Opens Up About Bill Murray’s Inappropriate Behavior in New Book
Bill Murray has long since lived with the reputation that he’s a funny guy but also that he is difficult to work with. According to his Wikipedia page, “I remember a friend said to me a while back, ‘You have a reputation,’ and I said ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you have a reputation of being difficult to work with.’ But I only got that reputation from people I didn’t like working with, or people who didn’t know how to work, or what work is,” he said of the situation. However, it’s also been said that his frequent co-star, Dan Akroyd, calls him the Murricane due to his explosive mood swings.
Kevin Durand Will Play the Villain in New Planet of the Apes Movie
Kevin Durand has been around for a while, and yet it’s still easy to find people who don’t know him by name, who will point to him in a movie and say ‘that guy’. That’s not terrible, to be fair, since he is a very recognizable individual that has played several roles during the course of his career, and beyond that, he’s played several villains throughout his time in front of the camera, and for one reason or another, he’s done quite well as the antagonist a lot of times.
