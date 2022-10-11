Read full article on original website
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Camilla Parker Bowles Wore a Jaw-Dropping $113,000 Brooch In Her First Joint Appearance as Queen Consort
For her first joint appearance with King Charles III, the new queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, wore a gorgeous brooch worth a jaw-dropping $113,000.
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland
Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
Prince Harry's Memoir Reportedly Contradicts Details From His Netflix Docuseries & It Might Be a Sticking Point
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long-awaited Netflix series is reportedly premiering in December, but there might be a few issues over the stories presented. That’s because insiders are struggling to make sure that the comments made in the show also align with the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir. While the book isn’t expected to be published until 2023, a Page Six source is sharing that “a lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.” That’s possibly why “Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content” even though they provided that specific...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pushed Their Former Private Secretary Samantha Cohen to the Limit? Duchess of Sussex Reportedly Shouted at Queen Elizabeth’s Trusted Aide
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earned a negative reputation among royal authors and royal experts. The Duchess of Sussex was previously accused of bullying staff members, and Prince Harry was criticized for seemingly following his wife’s orders. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s For Private Secretary Was Miserable While Working...
King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic
After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
‘Couple Of Teenagers’: Bombshell Book Author Reveals Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Harshly’ Immature Behavior
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have forgotten their royal manners, as bombshell book author Valentine Low claimed the pair “acted like teenagers” during their time as working members of the British monarchy. The Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown writer announced shocking revelations from the...
King Charles' Coronation Already Has International Controversy Brewing
The details for King Charles III's coronation have finally been confirmed, and preparations are underway for the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. In the announcement, the palace stated, "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."
How Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Planning To Make Amends With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines after the announcement they would receive the Ripple of Hope Award. On October 11, Kerry Kennedy tweeted: "I'm so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year's [Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights] #ROH laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on December 6. According to People, the timing of Harry and Meghan's award could not be better as the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for the second annual Earthshot prize event around the same time.
Kate Middleton Suits Up in $40 Zara Blazer & Hidden Heels for World Mental Health Day
Kate Middleton was sharply — and affordably — outfitted for World Mental Health Day. Sitting down with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat team for an interview with Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore an ivory Zara blazer. Her $40 long-sleeved style — on sale from $80 — featured a lapel-less silhouette, as well as front welts and a metal hook clasp. Completing her ensemble was a cream blouse and black trousers. Finishing the royal’s outfit was a gold $260 Laura Lombardi necklace with a link chain and heart pendant, as well as Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.
It's Sophie Wessex's Time To Shine In The Royal Family
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was front and center as the royal family gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. Express reported that she met well-wishers in Manchester alongside her husband, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. At one point, Sophie described losing the long-reigning monarch as an "extraordinary event" in modern history. She later shook a mourner's hand and told her: "I really do appreciate the support, thank you very much."
Why William And Catherine Might Give Up Cottage Life For Castle Life
Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, moved their family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple not only wanted to be closer to the queen, but they were also looking to give their three children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales — a more normal upbringing.
How Kate Middleton's Life Will Change Now That She's Princess Of Wales
The Princess of Wales, or Catherine "Kate" Middleton as she is known, was born on January 9, 1982, in Reading, Berkshire, England. Her parents, Michael and Carole, who met while working at British Airways, have two children in addition to Catherine — Philippa (Pippa) and James. In 1987, the couple created a mail-order party supplies company, which made them millionaires (per Biography).
Netflix Shared the First Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana with William and Harry from 'The Crown'
For the very first time, Netflix is giving fans of The Crown a look at what they can expect from the show's take on the drama that unfolded as then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship unraveled. In a new photo, the streaming giant shared a sneak peek of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in character — with the show's version of their sons, William and Harry. The new season is set to premiere on Nov. 9.
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
King of the ring... William’s new title!
PRINCE Naseem and Gypsy King Tyson Fury, move over... there’s a new royal knockout in town. In fact, had it not been for a knuckle injury William could have been a contender, it seems. The Prince of Wales revealed his boxing skills when he took out some of his...
Elon Musk, father of 10, reveals whether more babies are ‘looming’
Elon Musk joked about his big family in a Friday interview with the Financial Times, saying that he is “pretty sure there are no other babies looming.”. The 51-year-old, however, called himself an “autumn chicken,” clarifying that he isn’t opposed to welcoming more children down the line.
All 5 of King Charles’s Grandchildren, from Oldest to Youngest
To the world, King Charles III is ruler of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms. But to Prince William and Prince Harry’s children, he’s simply grandpa. His Majesty has a total of five grandchildren, and he has previously spoken out about the tight-knit bond he shares with them. Per Hello! Magazine, he said, "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest…It is very important to create a bond when they are very young." Sounds like there’s never a dull moment between the royal kids and their grandpop.
Former Days Of Our Lives Star Robert Mailhouse Recalls Cherished Memories Of Angela Lansbury
Legendary performer Angela Lansbury's heartbreaking death has rocked the entertainment industry. The amount of accolades Lansbury accumulated in her expansive career on Broadway, in film and TV is endless, and her work has created ripples in multiple genres. Disney lovers know her voice as "Beauty and the Beast's" nurturing teapot Mrs. Potts. Crime buffs are no stranger to her portrayal of mystery-writer-turned- amateur detective in "Murder, She Wrote," via IMDb. And the The New York Times crowned her as Broadway's "Beloved Everywoman."
Heather Gay Lifts The Lid On Her Relationship With Jen Shah At BravoCon 2022
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is the latest American installment of the Real Housewives franchise, and it premiered in 2020 after being announced at the first annual BravoCon in 2019 (per Today). Immediately, cast member Heather Gay became positioned as the show's star and received the coveted "center snowflake" in the show's chaotic second season. Heather remained calm in a sea of madness in Season 2, which saw accusations that Mary Cosby and her church were part of a cult and the infamous arrest of Jen Shah. The arrest took place after federal authorities stormed the parking lot of Heather's Beauty Lab & Laser company, claiming they needed to speak to Shah, according to Today.
