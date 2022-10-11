Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
Study: Oklahoma has highest rate for homeowners insurance
Although Oklahoma's housing prices are some of the lowest in the country, homeowners in the Sooner State are hit with some of the highest insurance rates in the United States.
oml.org
What does small-town Oklahoma have to offer people wanting to live outside the city? Lots
If you're looking to move out of the big city and get into a new home, small-town Oklahoma has lots to offer for a lot less — lots and lots of vacant lots for sale for much less than lots in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and other not-so-small towns. The...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma Tax Commission rules in favor of the state
Oklahoma (KTEN) - On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. According to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt 9,216 taxpayers claimed an exemption from the state's income tax due to tribal income exclusion between August 2020 to September 20, 2022. 624 of those filed protests due to the Tax commission's handling.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma is experiencing the worst drought since 2013
(KTEN) – With minimal rainfall plaguing Oklahoma, it’s no surprise that the state is dealing with drought conditions. With the newly issued drought monitor on October 13, the current drought conditions are the worst since 2013 with 86% of the state experiencing extreme to exceptional drought. This is the most widespread extreme to exceptional drought in Oklahoma since 2013.
Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes three to top state positions
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Director of Department of Corrections, State Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Budget on Thursday.
KOCO
Rural areas in Oklahoma to get more access to high-speed internet
MAUD, Okla. — Rural areas across Oklahoma are getting more access to high-speed internet. Now, it’s happening in the city of Maud. For some, this is exciting, but for others, they said they are frustrated with the interruptions to their water lines. Crews are busy putting the cable...
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
Open transfer law allows thousands of students to start at a new school
A new transfer portal law that went into effect this year allows parents to send their kids to any public school in the state, barring any capacity limits.
okcfox.com
Stitt issues executive order temporarily suspending regulations for transportation of hay
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In an effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday that temporarily suspends regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Stitt's order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial...
KXII.com
Millions of federal relief dollars to be spent in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma legislators have decided how to spend nearly 2 billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funds, and millions of those dollars will be going to projects in Southern Oklahoma. Oklahoma state representative Tammy Townley said the organizations sent in applications for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
Report shows average ACT score lowest in 30 years, including Oklahoma scores
According to a report released Wednesday, the national average ACT composite test score for the class of 2022 was the lowest the country has seen in three decades.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state
Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
kosu.org
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
KTEN.com
Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
