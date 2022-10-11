Read full article on original website
Paulb
5d ago
Wait, you didn't actually see the person hunting illegally but you found antlers and determined it was harvested out of season. A judge will throw this outr of court and i hope she sues the game wardens. Y'all have too much power.
George harrell
4d ago
Joe Bidens executive orders have caused the food banks t. be overwhelmed all over the usa feeding people theve never fed before. when your family is hungry u not concerned about the law
Red Bone
5d ago
when u need food u dont worry bout nothing but getting food ? food stamps cant buy deer .
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
KPLC TV
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there. In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47. After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
Natchez Democrat
Shooting fatality in Clayton under investigation
CLAYTON, La. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident in Clayton that killed one man. Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said there is an open investigation of a fatal shooting that happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of Margaret Circle. Authorities have not determined whether the shooting was a homicide, she said.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
kalb.com
BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Two individuals wanted for alleged use of counterfeit money
The St. Landry Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in identifying and locating two individuals wanted for the alleged use of counterfeit money.
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Louisiana
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
Ex-Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrested; accused of Malfeasance in Office plus more
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, former Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy, 35-year-old Anthony T. Godbold was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Malfeasance in Office, and two counts of Introduction of Contraband in Jail. As […]
westcentralsbest.com
Unrestrained Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish, La – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-oldShannon Crochet. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet,...
