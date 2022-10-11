Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown

ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning.

The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018.

This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As well as playing fan-favorite Topgolf games, visitors can enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar, music, and family-friendly events.

It will be located just south of Saint Louis University’s campus at the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and Compton Avenue just south of I-64.

“As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we’re excited for the opportunity to continue building strong relationships within the St. Louis community,” Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said. “We hope this second venue enables even more people to grab a club and come play.”

“The land for the future venue, which is in the city’s 19th Ward, was acquired from Saint Louis University and will bring community and economic development benefits in the form of tax revenue and approximately 400 new jobs,” Topgolf said in a news release. “Designed to inspire a lifelong love for golf, Topgolf will support the St. Louis community through donations, volunteering programs and charitable events, including the Youth Play It Forward initiative in which Topgolf invites high school golf teams and charities that support youth mentorship, leadership and empowerment to play at Topgolf for free during select times.”

Topgolf expects the Midtown venue to open in late 2023.

“Topgolf has an exemplary record of working with and supporting area youth programs,” 19th Ward Alderwoman Marlene Davis said. “Not only will this transformative project bring more quality entertainment and recreational opportunities to our community, but it also means hundreds of more jobs and a remarkable economic impact for the City of St. Louis.”

This is the latest project for the 400-acre St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation (STLMRC). Five years ago, Saint Louis University and SSM Health formed STLMRC to prioritize the development of new entertainment, recreational, and community facilities on the land.

