Manifesting your dream job
Des Moines Native Michael Mackie got national attention for his search of a dream job. He has advice to manifest your dream job, along with a festive pumpkin patch he recently visited as a travel writer. Learn more on his blog.
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
Winterset Pumpkin Ranch closing it’s doors after 13 years of fall fun
WINTERSET, Iowa – Thirteen years ago, after the Handsaker family moved to Madison County, they decided to start a pumpkin patch in their farm between St. Charles, and Winterset. They called the farm the Pumpkin Ranch. This will be the last season for the family run business, which draws...
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Iowans for Ukrainians holding Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans for Ukrainians is holding a Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine. They hope to raise $20,000 at the gala. The group started raising money for Ukraine back in the spring with bake sales. Over the course of three bake sales, they raised $25,000. Now Iowans for Ukrainians is officially registered as a 501(c)(3) charity.
Wired: Des Moines Christian senior night
URBANDALE — Des Moines Christian almost didn’t get a Senior Night. The Lions were scheduled to face Shenandoah on Friday, but the Mustangs had to cancel their season. So DMC improvised on its milestone night. Mark Freund has more in this week’s Wired.
Former Drake University star quarterback to be honored in new documentary
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former star quarterback, known for his athletic and academic talent, at Drake University will have his story told in a new documentary on Iowa PBS later this month. A lot of Iowans remember Johnny Bright as the star Bulldogs quarterback from the late 1940s...
Football Friday Primetime at Valley Stadium
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s one of the biggest rivalries in central Iowa high school sports – Dowling vs. Valley. On Friday, October 14th WHO-13 again brought the battle for West Des Moines to you live on Football Friday Primetime. Before the game kicked off, Ed...
Late breaks bounce wrong for Iowa State in loss to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas believes it’s a tougher, more resilient team that last season — and the Longhorns are showing it so far this fall. The latest evidence came Saturday as No. 22 Texas, trailing struggling Iowa State in the fourth quarter, rallied to win 24-21.
Catch the fun in Des Moines
Director of Creative and Communications for Catch Des Moines Ben Handfelt shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
Teen charged in East High School shooting pleads guilty
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the teens charged in the March shooting outside East High School that resulted in the death of one student pled guilty in court on Friday. Henry Valladeras Amaya pled guilty to two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and one count of Second Degree Murder. The prosecutor recommended that the terms be served concurrently and not exceed 50 years.
Colo-NESCO football team honors player who died in crash
COLO, Iowa — Colo-NESCO High School sophomore Christian Oswalt died while driving to school this week at just 16-years-old, but his football teammates made sure his legacy of positivity would be remembered on the field. The Royals wore Oswalt’s uniform number, 2, on their helmets for their last game...
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ arrested over alleged false reports to DHS about ex-business partner’s family
ANKENY, Iowa – A well-known Ankeny activist who protested mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and even filed a lawsuit against the Ankeny School District over the matter has been arrested on charges she made false claims of abuse to DHS about a former business partner’s family. Kimberly...
Football Friday Primetime Coaches’ Show: Valley vs Dowling
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — For decades it has been the biggest rivalry on the football field in central Iowa: West Des Moines Valley Tigers versus the Dowling Catholic Maroons. The rivalry will be renewed on Friday, October 14th and the the game will air live on WHO 13 starting at 6:55 p.m.
