Waukee, IA

who13.com

Manifesting your dream job

Des Moines Native Michael Mackie got national attention for his search of a dream job. He has advice to manifest your dream job, along with a festive pumpkin patch he recently visited as a travel writer. Learn more on his blog.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Hello: Jeriann Ritter

WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Shitake steak Diane on the menu

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Iowans for Ukrainians holding Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans for Ukrainians is holding a Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine. They hope to raise $20,000 at the gala. The group started raising money for Ukraine back in the spring with bake sales. Over the course of three bake sales, they raised $25,000. Now Iowans for Ukrainians is officially registered as a 501(c)(3) charity.
who13.com

Wired: Des Moines Christian senior night

URBANDALE — Des Moines Christian almost didn’t get a Senior Night. The Lions were scheduled to face Shenandoah on Friday, but the Mustangs had to cancel their season. So DMC improvised on its milestone night. Mark Freund has more in this week’s Wired.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Football Friday Primetime at Valley Stadium

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s one of the biggest rivalries in central Iowa high school sports – Dowling vs. Valley. On Friday, October 14th WHO-13 again brought the battle for West Des Moines to you live on Football Friday Primetime. Before the game kicked off, Ed...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Late breaks bounce wrong for Iowa State in loss to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas believes it’s a tougher, more resilient team that last season — and the Longhorns are showing it so far this fall. The latest evidence came Saturday as No. 22 Texas, trailing struggling Iowa State in the fourth quarter, rallied to win 24-21.
AUSTIN, TX
who13.com

Catch the fun in Des Moines

Director of Creative and Communications for Catch Des Moines Ben Handfelt shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Teen charged in East High School shooting pleads guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the teens charged in the March shooting outside East High School that resulted in the death of one student pled guilty in court on Friday. Henry Valladeras Amaya pled guilty to two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and one count of Second Degree Murder. The prosecutor recommended that the terms be served concurrently and not exceed 50 years.
who13.com

Colo-NESCO football team honors player who died in crash

COLO, Iowa — Colo-NESCO High School sophomore Christian Oswalt died while driving to school this week at just 16-years-old, but his football teammates made sure his legacy of positivity would be remembered on the field. The Royals wore Oswalt’s uniform number, 2, on their helmets for their last game...
COLO, IA
NewsBreak
Education
who13.com

Football Friday Primetime Coaches’ Show: Valley vs Dowling

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — For decades it has been the biggest rivalry on the football field in central Iowa: West Des Moines Valley Tigers versus the Dowling Catholic Maroons. The rivalry will be renewed on Friday, October 14th and the the game will air live on WHO 13 starting at 6:55 p.m.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

