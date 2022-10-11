Tickets on sale for Central Coast Economic Forecast

– The annual Central Coast Economic Forecast (CCEF), a thorough review of national, state, and regional economic trends from leading economists, will be back on Friday, Nov. 4. This year’s event will be held at the Madonna Expo Center from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available through centralcoasteconomicforecast.com. The cost is $130 each and includes a plated breakfast.

The CCEF is poised to deliver an engaging, entertaining, and insightful program with presentations from Beacon Economics. Nationally-recognized expert Chris Thornberg will share his “no-holds-barred perspective” on the state and national economies. Taner Osman, a leading California economist, will offer a thorough review of the local economy and city-by-city analysis utilizing data exclusive to the CCEF.

Additionally, the CCEF Board will bring back an audience favorite, “3 Minutes to Win It.” In this segment, five Central Coast startups will share their ideas and plans that challenge traditional business models. The audience will vote for their favorite company and the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

“The in-depth economic data and analysis supplied by the CCEF has helped guide and fortify SLO County’s business communities for over two decades,” said CCEF Board Chair Ziyad Naccasha, of Carmel and Naccasha, LLP. “We encourage community members and business leaders to attend as they will receive relevant and actionable economic data to help make effective planning and investment decisions for the future of their organization.”