New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
Clay County Fire - One Woman's whole world changed when she saw her camper go up in flames
CARBON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday morning, crews put out a fire in Carbon, Indiana. The Clay County Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North Locust street. The fire burned two vacant houses and destroyed a nearby camper. Resident Bobbi Lovett said, "I didn't even get to the...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes
Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Woman killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-65 in Greenwood
One person died after their vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday in Greenwood, police say.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
Newman woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County.
Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
Parke County Covered Bridge Festival Draws Crowds
This area’s largest tourist event of the year – the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival – is back for a ten-day run. And if you are perhaps new to the area, Neysa Jones, Executive Director of Parke County Incorporated, explains what it is…. {AUDIO: ‘’We have 31...
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 26 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday, October 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at Sare & McCartney. Water service was shut off for 26 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 5 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The...
Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the victim to a Terre Haute hospital. […]
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. After investigating the crash, […]
