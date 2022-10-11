ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes

Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
VINCENNES, IN
WCIA

Farming equipment stolen, quickly found

SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody.  It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen.  The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
SIDELL, IL
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wibqam.com

Newman woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
NEWMAN, IL
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
BRAZIL, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Parke County Covered Bridge Festival Draws Crowds

This area’s largest tourist event of the year – the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival – is back for a ten-day run. And if you are perhaps new to the area, Neysa Jones, Executive Director of Parke County Incorporated, explains what it is…. {AUDIO: ‘’We have 31...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the victim to a Terre Haute hospital. […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

