Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Shoshone News Press
LETTER: Fact vs. opinion
I would like to address some of the misinformation that Ron Wood stated in his letter to the News-Press (Sept. 23) about the access to public land via West Fork Pine Creek Road. In his letter, he stated that four people said that I don't have the right to petition...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to request helicopter unit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
Kootenai Human Society taking care of sick animals seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dogs, cats, kittens and a rabbit seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment Tuesday night were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society. The seven dogs ranged in age from about 6 months to 5 years old. One was a Pug, while the others were black, white and chocolate labs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Woman charged with animal cruelty
COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
FOX 28 Spokane
Physician from Coeur d’Alene awarded $879,000 for wrongful termination
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Thomas Neal, a doctor from Coeur d’Alene, was awarded $879,000 by a Kootenai County Jury after determining he was wrongfully terminated in November 2015. Neal was a doctor at Ironwood Family Practice for more than 23 years until Ironwood’s agreement with Kootenai Health...
Fees will be half off for Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Parker Subaru announced that they will pay for half of the fees for this year's Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene. This year's event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at 314 West Clayton Ave. in Coeur d'Alene.
pullmanradio.com
North Jackson Street Parking Lot Closure In Moscow Starts Friday For Construction Work
Most of the North Jackson Street Parking Lot in downtown Moscow will be closed starting Friday for construction work. The City of Moscow is rebuilding the lot and improving the sidewalk.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho jury awards physician $879,000 for wrongful termination in dispute over residency program
COEUR D’ALENE (Spokesman-Review) — A Coeur d’Alene doctor was awarded $879,000 by a Kootenai County jury that determined he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to allow his patients to be referred to a clinic staffed by medical school graduates completing their physician training. Thomas Neal sued Ironwood...
Shoshone News Press
Wallace council approves MOD
WALLACE — A rousing round of applause signaled the end of what has been years in the making on Wednesday night when the Wallace City Council approved an ordinance creating a mountain overlay district (MOD) for their beloved city. Following a public hearing last month at the Shoshone County...
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Comments / 0