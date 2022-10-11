ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spokane pair staged robbery, police say

COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

LETTER: Fact vs. opinion

I would like to address some of the misinformation that Ron Wood stated in his letter to the News-Press (Sept. 23) about the access to public land via West Fork Pine Creek Road. In his letter, he stated that four people said that I don't have the right to petition...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
County
Shoshone County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Shoshone County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Wallace, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
PASCO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate And Cheese#Scso
Tri-City Herald

Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness

A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Woman charged with animal cruelty

COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
Shoshone News Press

Wallace council approves MOD

WALLACE — A rousing round of applause signaled the end of what has been years in the making on Wednesday night when the Wallace City Council approved an ordinance creating a mountain overlay district (MOD) for their beloved city. Following a public hearing last month at the Shoshone County...
WALLACE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy