ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals

By Jonathon Klein
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABDvN_0iUPdmYJ00 Amazon

Welcome, everyone, to Amazon’s terribly named Prime Early Access Sale which we’ll henceforth call Prime Day 2: Electric Boogaloo. Over the next two days, The Drive will be bringing you all the best deals we can find and updating this very post as we go. It’ll have watchemaas, quick jacks, power tools, hand tools, TVs, phones, off-road gear, camping equipment, drones, and more. So keep hitting refresh as these deals are sure to come in fast and loose.

Apple

Garmin

Casio

DeWalt

Generators

Jump Starters

TVs

EDC

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Every Prime Early Access Sale We’ve Covered So Far

Comments / 0

Related
whathifi.com

AirPods Pro 2 deal: save 10% on Apple's new wireless earbuds on Prime Day

They've only just launched, but headphones are already on sale at Amazon. Apple has recently updated its AirPods Pro line with the all-new AirPods Pro 2 (2022) that just launched last month. Luckily, though, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale, you can still snag yourself a pair of the new AirPods Pro with $26 off (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone

During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Samsung Tv#Tv Deals#Uhd Tv#Electronics Deals#Amazon Welcome#Prime Early Access Sale#Apple 2020#Apple 10 2 Inch#Garmin Garmin#Garmin Gpsmap#Garmin Vivoactive#Garmin Striker Cast Sonar
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook

You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Buy refurbished Studio Display from Apple and save big

Seven months after its launch, Apple has started selling refurbished Studio Display units through its Certified Refurbished Store in the U.S. The company announced the standalone monitor in March this year. Apple’s Refurbished Store provides a great way to save money on Apple products. Prices for refurbished units are usually...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung details biggest One UI 5 innovations ahead of Android 13 update launch

Samsung appears to be days away from releasing the first One UI 5 public builds, with the company confirming their arrival for later this month. In the meantime, the company has highlighted many of the major changes that it has integrated within its latest OS update, equivalents of which can already be experienced in rival experiences like iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
moneytalksnews.com

Garmin Running Smartwatches at eBay: Up to 50% off

Save on a variety of new and refurbished GPS and running watches. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch for $99.99. (You'd pay $60 more for it new at Walmart).
ELECTRONICS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy