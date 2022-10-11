ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, ID

Shoshone News Press

Feeling crafty? Registration open for Osburn Craft Fair

OSBURN — Calling all crafters. After two years of taking a break for health precautions, the 39th Annual Osburn Craft Fair is back, and organizer Ashlee Myles hopes to make it bigger than ever. “We have 40 vendors registered so far, and more are coming each day,” said Myles,...
OSBURN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New Cd’A sign code in effect

COEUR d’ALENE — Call it a sign of the times. The city of Coeur d’Alene’s new sign code is in effect. That means, among other things, business owners must now apply for permits in order to temporarily place the A-frame signs commonly seen on sidewalks downtown.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone, ID
Idaho Society
Wallace, ID
Shoshone News Press

LETTER: Fact vs. opinion

I would like to address some of the misinformation that Ron Wood stated in his letter to the News-Press (Sept. 23) about the access to public land via West Fork Pine Creek Road. In his letter, he stated that four people said that I don't have the right to petition...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

Wallace council approves MOD

WALLACE — A rousing round of applause signaled the end of what has been years in the making on Wednesday night when the Wallace City Council approved an ordinance creating a mountain overlay district (MOD) for their beloved city. Following a public hearing last month at the Shoshone County...
WALLACE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lioness of Idaho: Leading economic turnaround

If you’ve walked by a bronze bust in Coeur d’Alene Library’s Community Room and wondered what that person did, here Louise Shadduck is remembered there. The one-time young reporter at the Coeur d'Alene Press accomplished great things. One of her first was to head Idaho’s Department of Commerce and Development during a statewide economic turnaround some called miraculous.
IDAHO STATE
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: Oct. 6-9

• Richard Allen Kuykendall, 47, of Smelterville, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear and being a fugitive from justice. • Jessica Lyn Waldvogel, 44, of Smelterville, Idaho, was arrested for two counts of failing to appear. FRIDAY, OCT. 7. • Christopher Lee Wilburn, 43, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Woman charged with animal cruelty

COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

