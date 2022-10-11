Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Feeling crafty? Registration open for Osburn Craft Fair
OSBURN — Calling all crafters. After two years of taking a break for health precautions, the 39th Annual Osburn Craft Fair is back, and organizer Ashlee Myles hopes to make it bigger than ever. “We have 40 vendors registered so far, and more are coming each day,” said Myles,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
New Cd’A sign code in effect
COEUR d’ALENE — Call it a sign of the times. The city of Coeur d’Alene’s new sign code is in effect. That means, among other things, business owners must now apply for permits in order to temporarily place the A-frame signs commonly seen on sidewalks downtown.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho jury awards physician $879,000 for wrongful termination in dispute over residency program
COEUR D’ALENE (Spokesman-Review) — A Coeur d’Alene doctor was awarded $879,000 by a Kootenai County jury that determined he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to allow his patients to be referred to a clinic staffed by medical school graduates completing their physician training. Thomas Neal sued Ironwood...
Fees will be half off for Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Parker Subaru announced that they will pay for half of the fees for this year's Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene. This year's event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at 314 West Clayton Ave. in Coeur d'Alene.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Shoshone News Press
LETTER: Fact vs. opinion
I would like to address some of the misinformation that Ron Wood stated in his letter to the News-Press (Sept. 23) about the access to public land via West Fork Pine Creek Road. In his letter, he stated that four people said that I don't have the right to petition...
Shoshone News Press
Wallace council approves MOD
WALLACE — A rousing round of applause signaled the end of what has been years in the making on Wednesday night when the Wallace City Council approved an ordinance creating a mountain overlay district (MOD) for their beloved city. Following a public hearing last month at the Shoshone County...
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lioness of Idaho: Leading economic turnaround
If you’ve walked by a bronze bust in Coeur d’Alene Library’s Community Room and wondered what that person did, here Louise Shadduck is remembered there. The one-time young reporter at the Coeur d'Alene Press accomplished great things. One of her first was to head Idaho’s Department of Commerce and Development during a statewide economic turnaround some called miraculous.
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Oct. 6-9
• Richard Allen Kuykendall, 47, of Smelterville, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear and being a fugitive from justice. • Jessica Lyn Waldvogel, 44, of Smelterville, Idaho, was arrested for two counts of failing to appear. FRIDAY, OCT. 7. • Christopher Lee Wilburn, 43, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was...
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
Coeur d'Alene Press
Woman charged with animal cruelty
COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Woman accused of stealing $300k worth of jewelry from Liberty Lake store
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake Police are looking for a woman they say stole $300,000 worth of jewelry from a local furniture store. The Liberty Lake Police Department says on Monday, a woman entered the Consign Furniture and Jewelry store at around 5 p.m. and hid inside until the store was closed. Police say she stole approximately $300,000 worth...
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
Week 8 Idaho high school football preview: Top games to watch, players to see, score predictions
Here is an inside look at the top high school football games across the state of Idaho during the eighth full weekend of 2022. CLASS 5ANO. 9 COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS (4-3) at NO. 10 POST FALLS TROJANS (5-2)7 p.m. (PST) Friday at Post Falls High School Game nugget: Coeur d’Alene has won six out of the ...
