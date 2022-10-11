ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discusses Alabama, Will Anderson ahead of Week 7 matchup

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzdAn_0iUPdGVB00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows what the marquee matchup is this week in college football. A pair of top ten teams are set to battle in Knoxville as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide make the trip to take on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Yesterday we gave you everything that coach Saban said about the upcoming matchup with the Vols and this morning we will give you some quotes from coach Heupel as he prepares his team to end a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Coach Heupel addressed the media on Monday and would discuss the matchup with Alabama, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and much more. Here is what the coach had to say:

On matchup with Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfP5V_0iUPdGVB00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“Obviously, this is why you come to Tennessee and want to be in this league. You have a big-time matchup this weekend. Really excited. “(College) GameDay,” “SEC Nation,” the environment that will be here on Saturday, really excited about that.

“Our players have earned the right to be able to get to this point, to play a game like this. Preparation is going to be critical in this one. Alabama is really good. Offense, defense, special teams, they have really good personnel in all three phases of the game. It will obviously be a huge test for us, but our players are excited. This morning was good preparation. Need to have a great week of practice and get ready to play our best football.”

On Will Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHadi_0iUPdGVB00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“Long, athletic, he’s disruptive in the run game too. In the pass game, he has the ability to play on an edge and cause havoc. Between their personnel being good enough to win a lot of one-on-one matchups, then all their pressures and all their games up front, you have to do a really good job in one-on-one matchups, and then you have to do a great job working together as all five guys.

On Jahmyr Gibbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzpQk_0iUPdGVB00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s explosive, so you know they are going to try to find ways to get the ball in his hands. In the run game, you are best to not let him get started. If he does, he has the ability to take it the distance. He has good vision and pace behind the line of scrimmage. When he sees a hole, he is able to hit it. He does a really good job of making people miss, too. He have to bottle him up in the run game, and then when they use him in the pass game too, you have got to do a great job at taking him away and matching him out.”

On Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2XEj_0iUPdGVB00
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

“Bryce has played at an elite level for a long time. Arm talent, being able to be accurate with the football, and a great decision maker back there. The X-factor for him is his ability to move, extend and make plays outside of the pocket and inside the pocket. He does a good job of finding the soft spot in the pocket. When he escapes, he is a thrower first and finds guys if you don’t match them out when you are in zone coverage, and then has the ability to tuck it and make big plays too. He has the ability to put and apply pressure to you in all ways.”

On Jalen Milroe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6zQ9_0iUPdGVB00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

On Tennessee's mindset entering matchup with Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F88fC_0iUPdGVB00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

“For us, it’s about us. We look back at last year and the things that we did that hurt Tennessee. Prepare in a great way, practice well, and that will lead you to kickoff. We don’t have to do anything extraordinary. We have to do the ordinary at a really high level, and then go lay it on the line and compete for 60 minutes.”

On his assessment of the Alabama defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F067G_0iUPdGVB00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Yeah, typical. Great personnel. They are long. They are athletic at all positions. They are physical in their front seven. The ability to run sideline to sideline, which can cover things up. And then scheme wise, you have to be able to handle everything from them. You know what I mean? That’s front variations, that’s coverage. You have to be in sync with your front. That’s in your run game, that’s in your pass protection, and your wideouts and quarterbacks have to see the secondary the right way. Great test for us. They are a really good football team on that side of the ball and all three phases too, but it’s one that we are excited about.”

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Bryce Young
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Volunteers#College Football#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee

If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy