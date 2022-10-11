Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discusses Alabama, Will Anderson ahead of Week 7 matchup

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows what the marquee matchup is this week in college football. A pair of top ten teams are set to battle in Knoxville as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide make the trip to take on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Yesterday we gave you everything that coach Saban said about the upcoming matchup with the Vols and this morning we will give you some quotes from coach Heupel as he prepares his team to end a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Coach Heupel addressed the media on Monday and would discuss the matchup with Alabama, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and much more. Here is what the coach had to say:

On matchup with Alabama

“Obviously, this is why you come to Tennessee and want to be in this league. You have a big-time matchup this weekend. Really excited. “(College) GameDay,” “SEC Nation,” the environment that will be here on Saturday, really excited about that.

“Our players have earned the right to be able to get to this point, to play a game like this. Preparation is going to be critical in this one. Alabama is really good. Offense, defense, special teams, they have really good personnel in all three phases of the game. It will obviously be a huge test for us, but our players are excited. This morning was good preparation. Need to have a great week of practice and get ready to play our best football.”

On Will Anderson

“Long, athletic, he’s disruptive in the run game too. In the pass game, he has the ability to play on an edge and cause havoc. Between their personnel being good enough to win a lot of one-on-one matchups, then all their pressures and all their games up front, you have to do a really good job in one-on-one matchups, and then you have to do a great job working together as all five guys.

On Jahmyr Gibbs

“He’s explosive, so you know they are going to try to find ways to get the ball in his hands. In the run game, you are best to not let him get started. If he does, he has the ability to take it the distance. He has good vision and pace behind the line of scrimmage. When he sees a hole, he is able to hit it. He does a really good job of making people miss, too. He have to bottle him up in the run game, and then when they use him in the pass game too, you have got to do a great job at taking him away and matching him out.”

On Bryce Young

“Bryce has played at an elite level for a long time. Arm talent, being able to be accurate with the football, and a great decision maker back there. The X-factor for him is his ability to move, extend and make plays outside of the pocket and inside the pocket. He does a good job of finding the soft spot in the pocket. When he escapes, he is a thrower first and finds guys if you don’t match them out when you are in zone coverage, and then has the ability to tuck it and make big plays too. He has the ability to put and apply pressure to you in all ways.”

On Jalen Milroe

On Tennessee's mindset entering matchup with Alabama

“For us, it’s about us. We look back at last year and the things that we did that hurt Tennessee. Prepare in a great way, practice well, and that will lead you to kickoff. We don’t have to do anything extraordinary. We have to do the ordinary at a really high level, and then go lay it on the line and compete for 60 minutes.”

On his assessment of the Alabama defense

“Yeah, typical. Great personnel. They are long. They are athletic at all positions. They are physical in their front seven. The ability to run sideline to sideline, which can cover things up. And then scheme wise, you have to be able to handle everything from them. You know what I mean? That’s front variations, that’s coverage. You have to be in sync with your front. That’s in your run game, that’s in your pass protection, and your wideouts and quarterbacks have to see the secondary the right way. Great test for us. They are a really good football team on that side of the ball and all three phases too, but it’s one that we are excited about.”

