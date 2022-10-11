ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama lands commitment from 2025 WR and Auburn legacy Ryan Williams

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
It isn’t often that you see a former Auburn player’s son committing to in-state rival, Alabama. However, that was the case this past weekend. During the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Texas A&M, 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama via Twitter.

Williams’ father, Ryan Williams Sr., played defensive back at Auburn. That didn’t seem to be much of a factor in making his decision. When asked about why he chose Alabama, here is what Williams told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong:

“Well when I was sitting in Coach (Nick) Saban’s office, you try not to smile in his face and keep all the emotions inside, try to be as humble as possible. But I was blessin’ on the inside,” he said. “He complimented me but also told me I need to get bigger by the time I get there. It’s really great. Everybody buys in. You feel like they want you. Everybody talks to you, everybody knows who you are as soon as you walk into the building.”

From the sound of it, Williams sounds rather excited to become a part of Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class.

Now, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at Ryan Williams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 25 5 5

Rivals 4 44 – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 – – –

247 Composite 5 25 4 6

Vitals

Hometown Saraland, Alabama

Projected Position Wide receiver

Height 6-0

Weight 155

Class 2025

Other offers

  • Florida State
  • South Carolina
  • Ole Miss

