Related
Five victims killed in Raleigh mass shooting are identified as 15-year-old suspect arrested
The five people killed during a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have been identified by police. Five people were killed in the attack and three others were wounded - including the alleged teen gunman. Police confirmed that the five people killed were Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29, and a 16-year-old minor who authorities did not name. Marcille Gardner, 59 was wounded and is still recovering in the hospital. Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also wounded but was released from a hospital after receiving treatment. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the...
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
Jacksonville Police working to identify auto burglary suspects in East Arlington
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Jacksonville Police released images of suspects officers are working to identify in an auto burglary incident back in August on Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard. JSO says the suspects arrived in the truck in the picture and broke into the victim’s vehicle and took multiple items.
Chemistry explosion at Virginia high school; three students and teacher hospitalized
A chemistry demonstration at Dinwiddie High School in Virginia turned into an explosion, sending three students, as well as their teacher, to local hospitals, fire and EMS authorities said. The incident occurred in a second-period chemistry class Wednesday morning. The science teacher was attempting to make a water bottle fly...
