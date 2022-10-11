The five people killed during a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have been identified by police. Five people were killed in the attack and three others were wounded - including the alleged teen gunman. Police confirmed that the five people killed were Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29, and a 16-year-old minor who authorities did not name. Marcille Gardner, 59 was wounded and is still recovering in the hospital. Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also wounded but was released from a hospital after receiving treatment. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO