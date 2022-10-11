ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press.

The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, told the AP Monday.

“There has been no impact on operations.”

While the websites for the airports were down, it appeared that there was no impact on flight operations.

Killnet called on other hackers to join in the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack happens when multiple online devices are used to overwhelm a website with data transmissions.

According to NPR, the group asked hackers to attack airports in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri.

It was not immediately clear how many of the airports were attacked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting

The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
Jury recommends life for Parkland school shooter

A jury in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday recommended that Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life in prison for at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The unanimous verdict from the 12-member jury came on the second day of deliberations. For each of the 17 counts, the jurors found existence...
Bernie Sanders blasts Kroger's $24.6B Albertsons deal, calls it 'absolute disaster'

Sen. Bernie Sanders called Kroger's latest move an "absolute disaster" after the Cincinnati-based grocery retailer announced it would take over Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal on Friday. The combined sales of the two grocery store chains are nearly $210 billion, putting Kroger about $10 billion shy of U.S. food sales at Walmart, the world's largest grocer. ...
US veteran from Idaho dies while fighting in Ukraine

A U.S. veteran and former infantryman from Idaho died in Ukraine on Tuesday after suffering injuries during an attack by Russia earlier this month, his family said. Dane Partridge, 34, of Rexburg, died Tuesday while on life support at a hospital in Ukraine, KIVI-TV reported. Partridge, who served in Iraq...
Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom

NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday. For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother is ‘prime suspect,’ police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia toddler who was reported missing last week is believed to be dead and his mother is a “prime suspect” in the case, police said Thursday. Update 4:37 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: In a Facebook post, Chatham County police Chief Jeff Hadley said an investigation over the past eight days led to the belief that Quinton Simon was dead.
Last-minute purchase gives North Carolina woman $501K lottery payday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman’s late-night premonition led to a big payday in the state’s lottery promotion. With less than five minutes before Saturday night’s Cash 5 drawing, Stephanie Israel had a sudden urge to buy a lottery ticket. Her impulse online purchase resulted in a winning ticket worth $501,544, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
