cbs17
Woman nabbed on felony charge after cocaine found hidden in dollar bill near Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on a felony cocaine charge last week after a broken headlight led to a car being pulled over by deputies in Halifax County, officials said. The incident took place in the early morning on October 8 in the area of...
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
cbs17
BUSTED: Man found with drugs, including fentanyl, at Roanoke Rapids apartment, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing multiple charges after Roanoke Rapids police say they found him with drugs at his apartment. On Thursday, officers went to the Woodberry Apartments on the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue to follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Opioid trafficking counts lodged; DWI count
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Thursday Sergeant M.H. Worrell and Agent C.W. Batchelor conducted a follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area of Woodberry Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue. Martin said drug activity was...
WITN
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
cbs17
Man found snorting drugs behind Roanoke Rapids library, found with fentanyl, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy said he was near the library on Sunday when he noticed a silver Ford Taurus with a Virginia registration...
Man connected to 2020 Petersburg robbery arrested two years later
A man involved in an armed robbery in Petersburg two years ago has finally been arrested, according to police.
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for larceny suspect in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find a larceny suspect. Deputies said it occurred at the New Dixie Mart on the 10000 block of NC Highway 903 in Halifax on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. They said...
WITN
Deputies find drugs, guns, stolen vehicles at convicted felon’s home
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a search of a convicted felon’s home has turned up stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns and ammo that he is not allowed to have. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about stolen property at a home on Talon Drive outside of Middlesex. There they found two ATVs and a utility trailer on the property.
cbs17
Halifax County deputies, Roanoke Rapids community help Hurricane Ian victims in Fort Myers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and people in the Roanoke Rapids community are giving back to those who lost everything in Hurricane Ian. A group of volunteers recently returned from Fort Myers, where the hurricane hit. For Tracy Story, helping others is a...
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
Rifles, shotguns stolen from Roanoke Rapids store, police say
Multiple rifles and shotguns were stolen from Dunham’s in Roanoke Rapids, according to police.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigating armed robbery at Zaxby’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for those involved in a robbery at a fast food restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 9 around 8:20 p.m., the Roanoke Rapids Police department was called to Zaxby’s in regards to an armed robbery. Investigators say the suspect came...
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: “The conditions are unacceptable”
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
