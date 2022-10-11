NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a search of a convicted felon’s home has turned up stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns and ammo that he is not allowed to have. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about stolen property at a home on Talon Drive outside of Middlesex. There they found two ATVs and a utility trailer on the property.

MIDDLESEX, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO