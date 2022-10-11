Read full article on original website
Abbott recalls Similac baby formula for possible spoilage
Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of ready-to-feed liquid baby products, including several under its Similac brand, for potential spoilage, the company said Friday. Why it matters: About 3 in 4 babies are fed formula by six months old as a complete or partial substitute for human milk, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
Scoop: Meta ending support for Instant Articles
Meta is ending support for Instant Articles, a proprietary mobile format it debuted in 2015 to quickly load news articles on the Facebook app, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's part of a broader effort by Meta to move away from investments in news content on its apps. Last...
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
The next frontier for power and influence
My biggest obsession about the future of America is the fast — and permanent — rise of population, experimentation, wealth and dynamism outside New York, San Francisco and D.C. Why it matters: Influence and power are forever spreading to places like Phoenix, Austin and Boise, as people seek...
Our cashierless future
Walk into a store, take what you want, and leave without pulling out your wallet or standing in line — this is the vision for next-generation checkout. Why it matters: Huge sums are being spent on competing schemes for so-called frictionless checkout, which eliminates both human cashiers and those pesky do-it-yourself scanners.
Biden wades into U.K politics: Tax cut plan was "mistake"
President Biden on Saturday knocked U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ controversial economic package as a "mistake," adding that he wasn't the only one who thought so. Why it matters: Biden's White House had previously declined to comment on the controversial economic package, which roiled financial markets and led to the ouster of the U.K.'s finance minister on Friday, Reuters notes.
"The hell with it": Elon Musk drops request for Starlink funding
Elon Musk said Saturday that the Starlink terminals from SpaceX provide a "battlefield advantage" that costs less than a new GPS satellite — but he tweeted that he'll foot the bill. Why it matters: This is a quick reversal for Musk from defending his decision to ask for help...
Macy's marks new Toys R Us shops with 9 days of events
Toys R Us is officially back with hundreds of small toy shops now open in Macy's stores nationwide. Why it matters: The holiday shopping season got off to an early start as consumers stung by high inflation attempt to stretch their budgets by spreading out purchases. The big picture: The...
U.K.'s Truss ousts finance minister and partly reverses tax cut plan
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss ousted finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday before scrapping a key part of a controversial economic package that roiled markets. Why it matters: Truss and Kwarteng, who was the chancellor of the Exchequer, spent an immense amount of political capital attempting to implement their tax cut plan. She is now attempting to "reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline" and salvage her premiership.
Why Britain's economic mess matters even if you're not British
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng was fired on Friday as the government backed off of the tax-cutting plans he championed. The plan sent bond and currency markets reeling in recent weeks. Why it matters: Britain's economic problems are unique in many ways. But recent events indicate that the...
FDA announces nationwide shortage of Adderall
There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, the Food and Drug Administration has announced. Driving the news: There is an insufficient supply of the drug — demand for which has increased over the years — to continue to meet U.S. market demand through the manufacturers, the FDA said in a statement Wednesday.
Dallas and Plano are among most popular American cities for foreign investment
Dallas and Plano are among the top 20 most popular American cities for foreigners to invest in, according to a new ranking by the Financial Times and Nikkei.Why it matters: U.S. cities are constantly competing with each other to attract foreign investors' money, per FT.Zoom in: In its comparison of foreign investments in U.S. cities, FT and Nikkei ranking took into account several metrics like the makeup of the local workforce, openness to foreign workers and safety and affordability.Dallas ranks sixth, just below Houston. Plano ranks 13th, just above Austin.The big picture: The U.S. has long been the No. 1...
