Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8

With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up

The Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features moves by Jaedan Gomez, who took inspiration from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” single. TikTok star Jaedan Gomez went viral a few months ago for her “About Damn Time” dance. In addition to inspiring countless others to adopt the dance moves, the viral video also captured Lizzo’s attention.
Nessa Barrett releases first album ‘Young Forever’

Singer and TikTok star Nessa Barrett has released her debut album ‘Young Forever,’ featuring tracks like ‘Tired of California.’. 20-year-old Nessa Barrett is a singer who first rose to fame on short-form video platform TikTok. The star now has over 19 million followers on the app, where she shares various videos about her life, often featuring her own music.
Super Mario Bros. movie actors tease Toad and Bowser musical numbers

Super Mario Bros. movie actors Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black may have just teased musical numbers for both Toad and Bowser. The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie has only increased following the recent trailer reveal. Still, fans don’t really know what to expect from the Mario movie, given...
Pokemon Go: How to get the Halloween Pumpkaboo Lantern pose

Pokemon Go players have the chance to get a cute new pose for the Halloween event. However, the Pumpkaboo lantern and spooky animation combo aren’t going to be available without a cost. The month is getting spooky in Pokemon Go, and players are preparing to hunt favorite Ghost-types as...
Ludwig launches “greatest” toilet bidet with new company Swipe

It seems like YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren is aiming to wipe up the bidet industry after unveiling his new “secret” company called Swipe. Anyone who’s consumed YouTuber and streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s content knows that he’s an avid fan of bidets. The topic of conversation is...
How to watch Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event: Fight card, date, more

Ludwig’s highly-anticipated Chessboxing event is only a few weeks away, so, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down. Influencer boxing events have been on the rise over the last few years, starting out as a way for content creators to settle their beef, before expanding into some actually fighting real fighters and athletes.
Dr Disrespect reveals big reason he won’t talk about Deadrop on stream

Dr Disrespect is not only one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he’s also the founder of Midnight Society, the development team behind upcoming vertical extraction shooter Deadrop. Doc’s position as the face of the company combined with the high accessibility to fans as a content creator...
New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend

Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it

A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
What does WTV mean on Snapchat?

WTV is a term you may have seen used often on Snapchat, whether that’s in a direct message, or in a caption on someone’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means. Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is still one of the most popular...
