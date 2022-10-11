ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders fans heartbroken after spotting TRAGIC clue to Lola's devastating death

By Grace Morris
 3 days ago

EastEnders viewers are devastated after noticing a major clue to Lola Pearce's ( Danielle Harold ) upcoming brain tumour storyline after she had her first dizzy spell during last night's episode (Monday, October 10).

Since Lola's brain tumour storyline has been confirmed by EastEnders , eagle-eyed fans have been spotting clues to her impending diagnosis.

Currently in the soap, Lola and her ex-boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) have rekindled their romance and are secretly dating each other as they prepare to tell their loved ones.

During last night's episode, the lovebirds slept together after confessing their love to each other and Lola suggested that they keep their romance a secret for the time being.

Jay reluctantly agreed and later showed up at the hair salon where Lola was on her lunch break.

Jay gave Lola a sweet gift as a token of their love. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

To show his love and appreciation for her, Jay got Lola a touching gift and gave her a heart-shaped necklace, where he said: "And it'll be on show for the world to see, but no one will know what it means except us."

As Jay put the necklace around Lola's neck, the sweet moment was interrupted when Lola appeared to have a dizzy spell.

She stumbled in Jay's arms and lost her footing, where a concerned Jay asked her if she was okay.

Lola laughed it off, saying: "Yeah, I think you just swept me off my feet," and the pair kissed.

Although it was a brief moment, fans immediately took to social media to voice their concerns for Lola and thought it was a major sign that her brain tumour is taking its toll...

Lola has been a much-loved character on the soap since she first stepped onto the Square in 2011. She has been involved in a number of major storylines over the years, including getting pregnant with her daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown) at age 15.

She then left in 2015, but returned in 2019 and has been a series regular ever since.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

