Quadric Appoints Former Cadence VP Dhanendra Jani as New VP of Engineering

Quadric, the GPNPU intellectual property (IP) licensor, today announced that Dhanendra Jani, a former vice president of engineering at Cadence, has joined the company’s executive team as vice president of engineering. This new role reflects Quadric’s growth and expansion of the engineering team in advance of its upcoming IP product introduction.

Jani brings more than 30 years of processor design and management experience at Intel, Tensilica, and Cadence. He has led design teams developing control processors (CPUs), neural network processors (NPUs), and digital signal processors (DSPs). Jani holds a Masters of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Bachelors of Electrical Engineering degree from VJTI, University of Bombay.

“As we bring our new general-purpose neural processing unit (GPNPU) to market as licensable IP later this year, we are focused on employing the industry’s best practices for both hardware and software design in our engineering teams,” said Veerbhan Kheterpal, co-founder and CEO of Quadric. “Dhanendra Jani has extensive experience in leading teams that create first class licensable IP for their customers, with sophisticated Internet-based delivery and support systems.”

“I am very impressed with the innovative capability of Quadric’s GPNPU technology, and I feel I can make a meaningful contribution to the company’s growth plans,” said Dhanendra Jani. “Helping a young company grow its hardware and software engineering effort will let me leverage the expertise I have gained throughout my career.”

The Quadric GPNPU will offer an unmatched degree of flexibility for semiconductor companies selecting machine learning-optimized processor IP for their new system-on-chip (SoC) developments. Silicon vendors today select and license processor engines that will ship in devices sold years from now and be programmed by developers for years after. As machine learning algorithms evolve, Quadric’s GPNPU will deliver future-proof programmability to run both new neural net operators and new C++ DSP code to meet the future needs of both data scientists and embedded developers.

About Quadric

Quadric is the leading licensor of general-purpose neural processor IP (GPNPU) that runs both machine learning inference workloads and classic DSP and control algorithms. Quadric’s unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device ML inference. Learn more at www.quadric.io.

