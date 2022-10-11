ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami

By Esther Shittu
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkYer_0iUPZXcG00

Atmos Immersive Dining , a restaurant that offers what it calls a “multisensory event,” is looking to expand to Miami and Palm Beach County by the end of the year.

While owners Tommy Catolico Pires and Adrian Vargas are actively searching for multiple locations, the need in Miami is for a location that is 5,000 to 6,000 square feet with two dining rooms and a bar, Pires said.

“Our ultimate goal is to have four dining rooms and a center bar with each room playing a different experience,” he added. “Reinventing dining as we know it and bringing dinner theater to the table.”

The immersive dining experience includes 360-degree technology that Pires and Vargas create together.

Its first location in Fort Lauderdale launched in January, according to the South Florida Business Journal . The location offers four dining experiences, including a Passport to Europe– “a dining journey to five European destinations,” according to Atmos Dining’s website. The journey includes a six-course dining experience.

The dining experience will soon include Passport South America (which will be released November 10), Passport Asia, Africa and North America.

Expanding to Miami makes sense because the city is an arts district, Pires said.

“I would say 70% of our customers are coming from Miami to visit the current location,” he said.

Other than Miami and Palm Beach County, there are plans to expand to other states including Texas and New York.

“Changing dinner theatre forever,” Pires said. “Every major city will call for one.”



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
ilsroyalcourier.com

Enjoy the Best of Fall season in Miami

Miami may not have orange and red leaves or cold temperatures, but we still have amazing pumpkin patches, festivals, and a variety of local events to celebrate with family and friends, Miami style. Here are your top 10 activities. 1. South Beach Seafood Festival. Like seafood? If you’re in South...
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Miami dining: Casual restaurants with great atmospheres

In Miami, there are numerous dining options no matter where you are in the city, but it can be difficult to find a restaurant with amazing food and great ambiance. Luckily, The Miami Hurricane has compiled seven spots that meet both criteria. Café at Books & Books. Why limit...
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants

Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Palm Beach County, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Food & Drinks
secretmiami.com

There’s An Adorable Boozy Gelato Bar In Miami With Pink Swing Seats

Ice cream is already delicious all on its own but if you have a sweet tooth and like getting buzzed, a spoonful of alcohol-infused ice cream might just be your new go-to. You’ll just have to taste-test to see which flavor is your favorite. Lucky for you, that’s exactly...
MIAMI, FL
chilledmagazine.com

3 Miami Bars to Visit for Fall-Inspired Cocktails

Looking for the perfect place to celebrate the fall season?. Here are 3 Miami bars serving savory and spicy fall-inspired cocktails. Located in the heart of Wynwood, Mayami is the newest bar/restaurant that transports guest to ancient Maya Civilization. Their Mayan Revival architecture, Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin twist, Tulum atmosphere vibes, unique cocktails, insect infused Mezcal shots, and fire performances, this restaurant fits right in with the eccentric art of Wynwood.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Art#Food Drink#Atmos Immersive Dining#European#Atmos Dining
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Weston, FL

Weston is a pocket city in Broward County, South Florida. Despite its size, it's a favorite destination among those who want to explore the Everglades. Weston's location on the western edge of Broward County makes it one of the nearest places in South Florida to access the Everglades. This city...
floridapolitics.com

Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize

Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals

Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
MIAMI, FL
cityofhomestead.com

Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration

WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
HOMESTEAD, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
563
Followers
238
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy