An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami

Atmos Immersive Dining , a restaurant that offers what it calls a “multisensory event,” is looking to expand to Miami and Palm Beach County by the end of the year.

While owners Tommy Catolico Pires and Adrian Vargas are actively searching for multiple locations, the need in Miami is for a location that is 5,000 to 6,000 square feet with two dining rooms and a bar, Pires said.

“Our ultimate goal is to have four dining rooms and a center bar with each room playing a different experience,” he added. “Reinventing dining as we know it and bringing dinner theater to the table.”

The immersive dining experience includes 360-degree technology that Pires and Vargas create together.

Its first location in Fort Lauderdale launched in January, according to the South Florida Business Journal . The location offers four dining experiences, including a Passport to Europe– “a dining journey to five European destinations,” according to Atmos Dining’s website. The journey includes a six-course dining experience.

The dining experience will soon include Passport South America (which will be released November 10), Passport Asia, Africa and North America.

Expanding to Miami makes sense because the city is an arts district, Pires said.

“I would say 70% of our customers are coming from Miami to visit the current location,” he said.

Other than Miami and Palm Beach County, there are plans to expand to other states including Texas and New York.

“Changing dinner theatre forever,” Pires said. “Every major city will call for one.”

