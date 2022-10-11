Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
CBS Sports
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers rookie QB ruled out with concussion; Mitch Trubisky takes over vs. Bucs
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Steelers following an injury to Kenny Pickett. Pickett exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a hit by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Pickett has been ruled out for the game with a concussion.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC plummets as Tennessee, TCU make huge gains in college football rankings
After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 43-42 loss at Utah on Saturday, USC dropped six spots to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday. The fall comes as a sour pill for the Trojans, who were well-positioned to cement their place as College Football Playoff contenders following losses by other top-10 teams Penn State, Oklahoma State and Alabama during a wild Week 7.
CBS Sports
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama star QB reportedly expected to start vs. Tennessee with Nick Saban hopeful
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) is "expected to start" in the No. 3 Crimson Tide's critical showdown with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel said on "College GameDay". The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to play for the Crimson Tide if all goes well in pregame warmups, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday night.
Sauce Gardner celebrates Jets win over Packers wearing cheesehead at Lambeau
The New York Jets pulled off an unlikely victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, so rookie Sauce Gardner celebrated by wearing a cheesehead and pumping up the Gang Green fans in attendance.
CBS Sports
Saints' Adam Trautman: Suffers foot injury Sunday
Trautman exited Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a foot injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Trautman was rolled up on in the second quarter and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After visiting the blue medical tent, he emerged without a shoe on his left foot and was carted to the locker room. It's unclear if Trautman will be able to return, but if he doesn't he'll end Week 6 with one catch (on one target) for eight yards.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot
No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Suiting up Sunday
Snead is active Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Snead was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. He was active for the team's Week 4 contest against the Rams, but he never played a down.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Bumped up from practice squad
The 49ers elevated Snead from the practice squad Saturday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports. Snead will be included on the 49ers' gameday roster for the first time this season, but he's not a lock to be active for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The 49ers already have five healthy receivers (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray) and may not have a need for Snead as a depth option.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Exits Sunday's game
Bourne was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a toe injury. Prior to his exit, Bourne caught his only target for 17 yards. In his absence, Tyquan Thornton is in line to see added wideout snaps alongside Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6, 2022: Model says start Romeo Doubs, sit DeVonta Smith
A number of running backs who were backups a few weeks ago are now atop depth charts entering Week 6. Tyler Allgeier, Melvin Gordon and Kenneth Walker III are clear starters due to injuries, while Eno Benjamin and Deon Jackson could get starts on Sunday. That presents plenty of options for Week 6 Fantasy football lineups and sending these players up the Fantasy football rankings. Which players can you trust as you enter your Week 6 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Out ahead of Sunday's matchup
Jones (hamstring) has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Colts, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It appears as if Jones' late-week injury will ultimately keep him out of the divisional matchup after all. The veteran has fluctuated between critical target hog and complete non entity in recent weeks so it's unclear exactly who benefits with Jones sidelined. Expect Jamal Agnew and possibly Tim Jones to see additional playing time as a result.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official designation...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
