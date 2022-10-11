Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DDS4Vets connects service dogs with veterans during annual galaK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with Endless Views of Wide Water Asks $12.45 Million in Stuart, Florida
The Home in Stuart, a magnificent waterfront property with wonderful outdoor entertainment spaces set around an infinity pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 6881 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Martin A. Conroy (Phone: 561-523-6148) at Sailfish Point Realty, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Stuart.
veronews.com
Vero goes into overdrive with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Grateful that Hurricane Ian delivered us just a glancing blow, resulting in little more than yard debris and some brief power outages, Vero Beach businesses and residents have stepped up to assist those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 storm. Locals who still remember the trio...
multihousingnews.com
StorageMart Buys Assets in South Florida
The two facilities traded for $18 million. StorageMart has acquired two Tropical Self Storage properties in Stuart, Fla., totaling more than 100,000 square feet. According to Martin County records, Aultman Mobile Home Communities sold the two assets for $18 million. The 972 units will operate under StorageMart’s management. The facilities...
cw34.com
Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
cw34.com
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
A New Property For Sale Through ONE Sotheby’s Presdon Luczek
The well-versed real estate professional Presdon Luczek, of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has launched a new property for sale in Florida, 640 Pine Hollow Ln, West Palm Beach, FL 33413. Presdon Luczek of ONE Sotheby’s introduces its newest property for sale – 640 Pine Hollow Ln, West Palm Beach,...
wqcs.org
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
WPBF News 25
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February
STUART, Fla. — Based on a report by a medical doctor, the state agreed this afternoon that Beatrice Bijoux was not guilty by way of insanity when she plowed her vehicle into a group of people outside a Stuart grocery store back in February. Bijoux appeared before a judge...
Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals
Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pubbelly Sushi coming to West Palm Beach
Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital revealed that Pubbelly will become part of the Banyan & Olive mixed-use development in West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
treasurecoast.com
THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?
THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?. When there is a lease agreement, there are rules and regulations to abide by within the landlords’ contract. Also, if the rental is within a homeowner’s association the rules and regulations of that community must be followed too. In entering any lease, the applicant(s) is (are) asked the names and number of people who will be living in the rental unit or home. This is to adhere to the restrictions of the landlord and housing regulations set up by the city or county codes for that dwelling. The usual standard is no more than 2 people per bedroom. In general, a 3-bedroom house generally has a rule of thumb for a maximum of 6 people permitted for that dwelling, two per room which would prevent overcrowding or more than one family living in a domicile at once.
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
hometownnewstc.com
CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
veronews.com
City Council candidates who support the vision
The city’s grand redevelopment plan for the site of Big Blue – which if it comes to pass would replace the deserted hulk of the city’s old electric plant with the vibrant riverfront entertainment district Vero has lacked for the past century – is on the ballot twice in November.
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
Comments / 0