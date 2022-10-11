ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with Endless Views of Wide Water Asks $12.45 Million in Stuart, Florida

The Home in Stuart, a magnificent waterfront property with wonderful outdoor entertainment spaces set around an infinity pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 6881 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Martin A. Conroy (Phone: 561-523-6148) at Sailfish Point Realty, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Stuart.
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Vero goes into overdrive with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Grateful that Hurricane Ian delivered us just a glancing blow, resulting in little more than yard debris and some brief power outages, Vero Beach businesses and residents have stepped up to assist those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 storm. Locals who still remember the trio...
VERO BEACH, FL
multihousingnews.com

StorageMart Buys Assets in South Florida

The two facilities traded for $18 million. StorageMart has acquired two Tropical Self Storage properties in Stuart, Fla., totaling more than 100,000 square feet. According to Martin County records, Aultman Mobile Home Communities sold the two assets for $18 million. The 972 units will operate under StorageMart’s management. The facilities...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
FORT PIERCE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
getnews.info

A New Property For Sale Through ONE Sotheby’s Presdon Luczek

The well-versed real estate professional Presdon Luczek, of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has launched a new property for sale in Florida, 640 Pine Hollow Ln, West Palm Beach, FL 33413. Presdon Luczek of ONE Sotheby’s introduces its newest property for sale – 640 Pine Hollow Ln, West Palm Beach,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals

Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?

THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?. When there is a lease agreement, there are rules and regulations to abide by within the landlords’ contract. Also, if the rental is within a homeowner’s association the rules and regulations of that community must be followed too. In entering any lease, the applicant(s) is (are) asked the names and number of people who will be living in the rental unit or home. This is to adhere to the restrictions of the landlord and housing regulations set up by the city or county codes for that dwelling. The usual standard is no more than 2 people per bedroom. In general, a 3-bedroom house generally has a rule of thumb for a maximum of 6 people permitted for that dwelling, two per room which would prevent overcrowding or more than one family living in a domicile at once.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

City Council candidates who support the vision

The city’s grand redevelopment plan for the site of Big Blue – which if it comes to pass would replace the deserted hulk of the city’s old electric plant with the vibrant riverfront entertainment district Vero has lacked for the past century – is on the ballot twice in November.
VERO BEACH, FL

