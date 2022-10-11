THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?. When there is a lease agreement, there are rules and regulations to abide by within the landlords’ contract. Also, if the rental is within a homeowner’s association the rules and regulations of that community must be followed too. In entering any lease, the applicant(s) is (are) asked the names and number of people who will be living in the rental unit or home. This is to adhere to the restrictions of the landlord and housing regulations set up by the city or county codes for that dwelling. The usual standard is no more than 2 people per bedroom. In general, a 3-bedroom house generally has a rule of thumb for a maximum of 6 people permitted for that dwelling, two per room which would prevent overcrowding or more than one family living in a domicile at once.

