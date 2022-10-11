ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OH

wnewsj.com

Batavia wins American title with 2-1 win over CM

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie suffered its first SBAAC loss of the season Thursday as Batavia visited Frank Irelan Field and came away with a 2-1 win. The win gives the Bulldogs the American Division championship with a 9-0-1 record. BHS is 11-4-1 overall. Clinton-Massie finishes 4-1-5 in the division...
BATAVIA, OH

