Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Batavia wins American title with 2-1 win over CM
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie suffered its first SBAAC loss of the season Thursday as Batavia visited Frank Irelan Field and came away with a 2-1 win. The win gives the Bulldogs the American Division championship with a 9-0-1 record. BHS is 11-4-1 overall. Clinton-Massie finishes 4-1-5 in the division...
wnewsj.com
Week 9 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 21 (Updates with boxscore)
NEW RICHMOND — With its post-season life on the line, Clinton-Massie pulled away in the fourth quarter from New Richmond Friday night, 42-21. The teams were tied at 21-21 going to the fourth quarter when the Falcons scored 21 unanswered points. After Gavan Hunter’s 9 yard scoring run put...
Comments / 0