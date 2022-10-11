Read full article on original website
Washington grocery sites could face reshuffling as Kroger-Albertsons merger unfolds
The planned merger of Kroger and Albertsons Companies Inc., officially announced Friday, is set to bring more grocery store reshuffling in Washington state. A previous buyout creates overlap with the two chains that could lead to some stores spun out from the deal. Albertsons in 2016 bought the remaining core...
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting
Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Anu-Malik Johnson, 23, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and...
Here’s what is causing network outage at health care giant with locations in Puget Sound
A new statement from a local health system’s parent company offered fresh details on the cyberattack that has kept its online systems down for more than a week. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, of which Virginia Mason Franciscan Health properties in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties are a part, said in a statement posted Oct. 12 that a ransomware attack was to blame for a online network outage.
Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. This statewide earthquake drill is planned
Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
