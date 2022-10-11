ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Tri-City Herald

DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting

Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Anu-Malik Johnson, 23, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and...
YORK, PA
Tri-City Herald

Here’s what is causing network outage at health care giant with locations in Puget Sound

A new statement from a local health system’s parent company offered fresh details on the cyberattack that has kept its online systems down for more than a week. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, of which Virginia Mason Franciscan Health properties in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties are a part, said in a statement posted Oct. 12 that a ransomware attack was to blame for a online network outage.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. This statewide earthquake drill is planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE

