When can kids trick-or-treat this year?

Wondering when it’s ok to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood? Here are the times you need to know:

Saturday (October 29)

Angola : 6-8 p.m.

Halloween (October 31)

Amherst : 6-8 p.m.

: 6-8 p.m. Batavia : No set time

: No set time Buffalo: Trick-or-treating ends at 8 p.m.

Trick-or-treating ends at 8 p.m. Clarence : 5-8 p.m.

: 5-8 p.m. Grand Island : 5-8 p.m.

: 5-8 p.m. Fredonia : 4:30-7:30 p.m.

: 4:30-7:30 p.m. : 6-8 p.m.

Village of Lancaster : 6-8:30 p.m.

: 6-8:30 p.m. Lockport : 4-7 p.m.

: 4-7 p.m. Middleport : 5-7 p.m.

: 5-7 p.m. Niagara Falls: 4-7 p.m.

4-7 p.m. Tonawanda (City) : 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Other festivities

Elmwood Village : Porchtoberfest 2022 is Saturday, Oct. 15 … Businesses are hosting a “safe trick-or-treat” from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Fredonia : A “trunk and treat” event will take place at Russell Joy Park on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lancaster : Lancaster is hosting a Woof & Treat for dogs on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda: Halloween Bash at Lincoln Park is Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. (No info yet on trick-or-treating)

