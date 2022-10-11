ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

When can kids trick-or-treat this year?

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdouA_0iUPXNxo00

Town officials: To be added to this list, please email newsroom@wivb.com.

Wondering when it’s ok to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood? Here are the times you need to know:

Saturday (October 29)

  • Angola : 6-8 p.m.

Halloween (October 31)

  • Amherst : 6-8 p.m.
  • Batavia : No set time
  • Buffalo: Trick-or-treating ends at 8 p.m.
  • Clarence : 5-8 p.m.
  • Grand Island : 5-8 p.m.
  • Fredonia : 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • : 6-8 p.m.
  • Village of Lancaster : 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Lockport : 4-7 p.m.
  • Middleport : 5-7 p.m.
  • Niagara Falls: 4-7 p.m.
  • Tonawanda (City) : 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Other festivities

Elmwood Village : Porchtoberfest 2022 is Saturday, Oct. 15 … Businesses are hosting a “safe trick-or-treat” from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Fredonia : A “trunk and treat” event will take place at Russell Joy Park on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lancaster : Lancaster is hosting a Woof & Treat for dogs on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda: Halloween Bash at Lincoln Park is Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. (No info yet on trick-or-treating)

Get the latest forecast ahead of Halloween here .

Comments / 3

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Water Buffalo Club 716 joins Weekend Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever wondered about the Water Buffalo hats that you might see around Highmark Stadium? Wonder no longer. Therese Forton-Barnes of Water Buffalo Club 716 joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! on Sunday to talk all about it. You can watch the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Halloween#Festival
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police looking for missing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 20-year-old Jada Garner is about 4 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and possibly has braids in her hair. She was last seen in the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man wins $1,000 a week for life

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is claiming his top prize after scratching a winning Win $1,000 A Week For Life ticket. Shawn Elkins purchased the winning ticket from Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming and will receive payments annually, for life. There are six top prizes remaining of the Win $1,000 a Week For Life […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny

On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to meet some of the Bills players’ pups? You’ll have that opportunity on November 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Barkology. Amanda and Deleon Alford from Alford’s Angels joined us on News 4 Wake Up! Friday morning to tell us about “Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies.” Learn more in the video above.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woodridge Avenue homes in Cheektowaga flooded with sewage

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Neighbors who live on Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga are cleaning up their basements after water and sewage flooded their basements early Thursday morning. Joseph Zdrojewski's basement was filled says he noticed the water coming in around 3:15 a.m. Cheektowaga officials say at least a dozen homes...
News 4 Buffalo

“Game on Glio” host joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After losing her husband to brain cancer, one Hamburg woman started an annual trail ride and a podcast to raise awareness for cancer. Shannon Traphagen, host of the “Game on Glio” podcast joined News 4 at 4 to discuss her experience with cancer and raising awareness. Watch the full segment above.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy