Memorial for fallen Bardstown officer Jason Ellis is vandalized
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after someone vandalized the memorial to fallen Bardstown Kentucky officer Jason Ellis. The Sheriff’s office says the memorial area at the ramp of exit 34 on b-g parkway was vandalized sometime...
UPDATE: “Housing is a human right” tenants chant marching to city hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of Lexington tenants with the Kentucky Tenants and the Lexington Tenants Union march downtown to rally for better protections for renters. The tenants making their way from the Robert F. Stevens courthouse to city hall where they addressed the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council asking for a “Tenant Bill of Rights”.
Chris Rodriguez leads Kentucky to a win over Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns as No. 22 Kentucky topped 16th-ranked Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. For Rodriguez, it was the second-highest rushing total of his Kentucky career. He also eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark in career...
City breaks homicide record after overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington has now set a new homicide record after a man was stabbed to death Friday night. Police say they responded just before midnight to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to an unresponsive man.When they arrived they found a man had been stab wounds. The victim...
High-speed broadband expansion project to help rural, underserved communities in Boyle County
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some Boyle County residents will soon be able to gain access to many other resources after the announcement of high broadband expansion on Friday at the Boyle County Courthouse. The expansion aims to provide access for those in the underserved and rural areas of Boyle...
Two weeks left for Kentucky flood survivors to apply with FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their property from the July floods have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 28, to apply for FEMA assistance for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee,...
Poor People’s Campaign holds downtown rally to encourage people to vote
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A rally and march in downtown Lexington Saturday urged people to get out and vote during next month’s midterm elections. The rally was part of the Poor People’s Campaign’s massive initiative to reach out to 5 million people ahead of the midterms with the theme of “If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!”.
