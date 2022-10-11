LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A rally and march in downtown Lexington Saturday urged people to get out and vote during next month’s midterm elections. The rally was part of the Poor People’s Campaign’s massive initiative to reach out to 5 million people ahead of the midterms with the theme of “If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!”.

