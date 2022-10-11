ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

SeektheTruth
5d ago

Scary whats out there in our schools - go look up gender queer and lawn boy, they are in your kids schools and our public library! The real question on everyone's minds should by why is there so much gender confusion???? Perhaps parents should be digging into vaccine data to see that their child has received foreign DNA in their vaccines... and what about the sheer # of vax in their 18 years of approx 72!!! let's not leave out the host of intolerances and allergies that have also plagued this generation.

Educate Yourself
5d ago

Involved parents wouldn’t need to be notified by the school!!! Parents are responsible for knowing what’s going on in their child’s lives!!! Be better parents!!!

Anthony Risley
5d ago

this will lead to more children hiding who they are, as well as increases in children being abused in the home, and also lead to more kids taking thier own life.

