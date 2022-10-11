ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Update: Santa Maria Police Find Missing Boy

[Update 3:20 p.m.] Santa Maria Police announced that Noah Hrynezuk, the boy reported missing in the Santa Maria area earlier this morning, has been located. Police thanked the public for their assistance. No further information is available at this time. [Original story] The Santa Maria Police Department put out a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
ATASCADERO, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kclu.org

Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California

A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Daily Nexus

SWAT team surrounds apartment of UCSB student who took more than one apple from DLG

Breaking News Out of Isla Vista: A fully armored S.W.A.T. team has surrounded the Sabado Tarde apartment of UCSB student Adam Eveson. His crime? Taking an extra Granny Smith from DLG. Though he tried to make his friends laugh by putting the apple in his pants and pretending it was his bulge, he was no match for the keen eye of the new freshman employee who will probably quit their job after only a week of working there. Upon being noticed, Eveson took off toward I.V. and was chased across campus by the eager freshman who is now thinking about joining ROTC.
ISLA VISTA, CA

