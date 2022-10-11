Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Lompoc Record
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Lompoc Record
Persistent marine layer, fog, afternoon clearing this week | Central Coast Weather Report
A weak cutoff low-pressure system, centered around 100 miles south of Santa Maria, will continue to produce convective clouds and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms over Ventura County into Saturday. Overwise, much like last week, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds and a persistent marine...
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Brewery, a judge, a comeback and Central Coast AirFest get bouquets
Here’s a celebratory bouquet of blooming humulus lupulus to Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which earned two more medals at the Great American Beerfest in Denver, Colorado last weekend. More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 10,000 beers in the contest this year. For a dozen years straight, Fig Mountain...
Lompoc Record
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
Massive Highway 101 corridor project gets $75 million loan. How will money be spent?
The construction project aims to improve traffic flow on a critical Central Coast stretch of the highway.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Santa Barbara Independent
Update: Santa Maria Police Find Missing Boy
[Update 3:20 p.m.] Santa Maria Police announced that Noah Hrynezuk, the boy reported missing in the Santa Maria area earlier this morning, has been located. Police thanked the public for their assistance. No further information is available at this time. [Original story] The Santa Maria Police Department put out a...
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
kclu.org
Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California
A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who died in a fatal car accident on Highway 154 near Buellton on Sunday. The post Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly, and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent. The post Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
SWAT team surrounds apartment of UCSB student who took more than one apple from DLG
Breaking News Out of Isla Vista: A fully armored S.W.A.T. team has surrounded the Sabado Tarde apartment of UCSB student Adam Eveson. His crime? Taking an extra Granny Smith from DLG. Though he tried to make his friends laugh by putting the apple in his pants and pretending it was his bulge, he was no match for the keen eye of the new freshman employee who will probably quit their job after only a week of working there. Upon being noticed, Eveson took off toward I.V. and was chased across campus by the eager freshman who is now thinking about joining ROTC.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fuel truck crash closes Old Creek Road
A fuel tanker went off the side of Old Creek Road just south of Highway 46, prompting a road closure. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Vehicle stolen from SLO car repair shop involved in crash, police say
The car thief crashed the stolen vehicle just a few blocks away from the scene of the crime, the SLO Police Department said.
Lompoc Record
Juvenile arrested after threatening to kill Lompoc resident, standoff with police
A juvenile who escaped from Los Prietos Boys Camp was arrested Friday after he allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill someone, then was in a nearly six-hour standoff with officers, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers were sent to a residence in the 600 block of North...
