Breaking News Out of Isla Vista: A fully armored S.W.A.T. team has surrounded the Sabado Tarde apartment of UCSB student Adam Eveson. His crime? Taking an extra Granny Smith from DLG. Though he tried to make his friends laugh by putting the apple in his pants and pretending it was his bulge, he was no match for the keen eye of the new freshman employee who will probably quit their job after only a week of working there. Upon being noticed, Eveson took off toward I.V. and was chased across campus by the eager freshman who is now thinking about joining ROTC.

ISLA VISTA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO