Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
fox2detroit.com
Warren police searching for parents of boy found alone after high school football game
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are searching for the parents or guardians of a 5-year-old boy who was found alone at a high school football game. According to Warren police, the child was found Saturday after the Lincoln High School football game. He was found at around 5:00 p.m. without any parents or guardians near him.
Farmington Hills police confirm at least 1 fatality in traffic crash on 12 Mile Road
Police were at the scene of a fatal Saturday morning traffic crash along 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, authorities said. Farmington Hills police told WXYZ that officers responded to reports of the crash between Inkster and Middlebelt
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northwest side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
fox2detroit.com
Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
Fatal crash involving four vehicles shuts down West I-696 in Oakland County, MSP on scene
Troopers have closed all westbound lanes of the freeway at Evergreen Road in Southfield near Lathrup Village as they investigate into the four-vehicle wreck that happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor has been identified
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trevor Woolery, 30, disappeared on Sunday from Ann Arbor. His mom, Pamela Hannula, knew immediately something was very wrong. Hannula’s son suffered from mental illness but always took her call, even when he had a manic episode. His family reported him missing immediately. The...
2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township
CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: 6:45 a.m. Two people were killed and two others were injured after a UTV crash in Clay Township early Saturday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened in the area of Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road around 12:40 a.m. According to OSP,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I could’ve died’: Taylor High School student saves classmate suffering a seizure
TAYLOR, Mich. – When a Taylor High School student had a seizure in the middle of class, it was another student who stepped up and saved his life. It was an intense moment for teachers and students. Now that student, 10th grader Caiden Lutton, is feeling better and back at school.
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old boy reunited with family after Warren police find him alone at football game
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police have reunited a 5-year-old boy with his family after he was found alone at a high school football game. According to Warren police, the child was found Saturday after the Lincoln High School football game. He was found at around 5:00 p.m. without any parents or guardians near him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
Semi truck driver slams into vehicle 'without any braking', kills 65-year-old woman on WB I-696: MSP
A semi truck driver who failed to brake for a vehicle slowing down in traffic state caused a major crash on I-696, ultimately causing the death of a 65-year-old woman, police said.
Missing Ann Arbor man found fatally hit by car off M-14 days later
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A missing Ann Arbor man may have been the victim of a hit and run, police say. Early Friday morning, Oct. 14, a motorist called 911 to report finding a body off the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. The person said they were trying to retrieve some scrap they noticed on the side of the road when they saw the victim in the grass, according to the Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said. A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0