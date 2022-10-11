Read full article on original website
Yvonne Williams Brewster
Yvonne Williams Brewster, at the age of 89, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Madisonville, Louisiana on August 4, 1933, to Dewitt Williams and Louise Gitz Williams. Yvonne is survived by her adoring...
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 91. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Folsom, LA for over 30 years. Jack was a graduate of Warren Eastern High School and Louisiana Tech. He retired as Construction Superintendent with Louisiana Power and Light (LPL) after 50 years of service. Jack was a lifelong New York Yankee fan and was an original season ticket holder for the New Orleans Saints.
Dave Dupree, III
Dave Dupree, III, a native and resident of Independence, LA, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center. The Dupree family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visitation. Friday, October 14, 2022. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Richardson F.H. - Amite,...
Bruce Vernon Corkern
Bruce Vernon Corkern passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on the morning of October 5, 2022. He was born February 19, 1957, at McGehee Clinic in Franklinton, LA, to Vernon and Bertha Jenkins Corkern. Bruce grew up loving the outdoors, being taught to hunt and fish by his...
Emelda Jean Cadierre
Emelda Jean Cadierre, 79, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her sons, Danny (Paula) Cadierre of Houma, LA and Ricky Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her daughter, Becky (Dale) Lirette of Gibson, LA; her grandchildren, Andre McElyea, Nikki Cadierre, Danielle Cadierre, Courtney LeBlanc and Joshua Lirette; her step-grandchildren, Matthew Lirette, Jesslyn Lirette, Brittany Martin and Nicole Stein; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Abel Don Halbert
Abel Don Halbert, a resident of Angie, LA, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the age of 28. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
Elmire "MeMe" Begovich Norman
Elmire Begovich Norman affectionately known as “MeMe”, at the age of 75, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Harvey, Louisiana on September 27, 1947, to Dominick Begovich Sr. and Josephine Territo Begovich.
Anthony “Tony” Lanson, Sr.
Anthony “Tony” Lanson, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed from this world at home on October 13, 2022. He was 90 years old. Tony was born on August 20, 1932, in New Orleans and lived in Jefferson Parish and Metairie for 48 years before moving to St Tammany Parish in 1994. Following graduation from S. J. Peters High School he attended Delgado Community College. He proudly joined the United States Naval Reserve on October 9, 1949, and was honorably discharged on August 19, 1959, as Gunner Mate Second Class. After proudly serving Tony began his professional career in the oil and gas industry for 37 years in New Orleans with W.G. Helis Oil & Gas Co., Southern Natural Gas, and Shell Oil Company. Tony began his career as a draftsman and retired from Shell as a Geologic Engineering Technician. He will be remembered first as a devoted servant of our Lord and a devout Catholic. He loved and was devoted to his family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. His sense of humor was legendary. He was a good musician and an expert craftsman, handyman, and a perfectionist in all his endeavors. “Dad can you fix this?” was a common refrain in our house.
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr.
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr., at the age of 66, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Covington, and a proud resident of Bush. He is survived by his children Melissa Taylor Wall (Milton) and Robert (Robbie) Taylor Jr. (Aimee), and his father Cleveland Taylor. Robert was the proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Kallie, Kacie Wall and Robert, Reid, and Rowan Taylor. He is survived by one brother, Perry Taylor. He is also survived by many relatives and wonderful lifelong friends.
Kristi Cooper Cleveland
Kristi, age 58, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Kristi was a devoted mother and loved having a good time with her family and friends. Kristi had a passion for fishing and could sit for hours with a pole in her hand. To pass the time, she enjoyed completing word searches. She would always go above and beyond for those she loved. Kristi was such a loving person who always made others smile. She was an incredible wife and mother, but the best gaga anyone could ever have. Kristi will forever be missed.
Simpson Sod celebrates golden anniversary
Fifty years ago, Jim Simpson founded Simpson Sod Company. Jim, who’d grown up on a farm in Mississippi carried his love for agriculture and farming throughout his life. The farm he was raised on produced sweet potatoes and cotton, raised cattle and had a dairy operation. When he went to college at Mississippi State, Jim changed his major during his first year to agriculture and later was among the first turfgrass graduates from this college.
Charles E. Scharwarth
Charles peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his Ponchatoula home surrounded by his loving family. He was a talented carpenter for many years, who took great pride in his work, so much so, that some would call him a perfectionist. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, manicuring his yard as well as playing cards and hanging out with his buddies. He was a busy body with many hobbies, but he loved spending time with his family and harassing his wife, Phyllis. Charles will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Sherwood A Frickey
Sherwood, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Sherwood loved spending time with his friends and family. He would always go above and beyond for those he loved. At the age of 60, Sherwood took on the responsibility of adopting his grandsons. Some of the families’ fondest memories with Sherwood were listening to music, sitting around cooking, and drinking while telling stories. Enjoying a good Bourbon and Diet Coke was one of his favorite past times. He worked for Cytec in the plants for 34 years, making sure his family was always taken care of. Sherwood was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
Livingston Parish School Board names EFID members
LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board has named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all Livingston Parish School System employees. The school board voted to create the EFID at...
Southeastern SAAC hosts 14th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off on Nov. 12
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host the 14th Annual Game Day Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday, Nov. 12 in conjunction with the Lion football team’s 6 p.m. game versus Northwestern State at Strawberry Stadium. Registration is $25 and includes two cook-off bracelets. Interested...
VOLLEYBALL: Hidalgo's return not enough to upend road woes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team saw Cicily Hidalgo return to the starting line-up and she got right back into the swing of things by posting a double-double, but it just couldn’t overcome issues on the road as the Lady Lions fell to the Incarnate Word Cardinals 3-1 (15-25, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25) Saturday afternoon at the McDermott Center.
Dance, lectures highlight Fanfare's third week of programming
HAMMOND – Three lectures, and a dance concert highlight the events scheduled the third week in October during the 37th season of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival. First up is the next History and Political Science Fanfare lecture on Oct. 18. Scheduled at 11 a.m....
SOCCER: Southeastern takes down Islanders, 2-1
HAMMOND, LA - The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team returned to the win column with a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Conference action Friday night at Strawberry Stadium. After starting the conference season with a pair of victories, SLU (5-4-3, 3-2-3 SLC) had endured a...
Columbia Theatre presents two screenings of Rocky Hour Picture Show
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is doing the time warp again during two screenings of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 21 and 22. Back by popular demand, the film screenings are scheduled at 9 p.m. Hosted...
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
