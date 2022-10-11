Anthony “Tony” Lanson, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed from this world at home on October 13, 2022. He was 90 years old. Tony was born on August 20, 1932, in New Orleans and lived in Jefferson Parish and Metairie for 48 years before moving to St Tammany Parish in 1994. Following graduation from S. J. Peters High School he attended Delgado Community College. He proudly joined the United States Naval Reserve on October 9, 1949, and was honorably discharged on August 19, 1959, as Gunner Mate Second Class. After proudly serving Tony began his professional career in the oil and gas industry for 37 years in New Orleans with W.G. Helis Oil & Gas Co., Southern Natural Gas, and Shell Oil Company. Tony began his career as a draftsman and retired from Shell as a Geologic Engineering Technician. He will be remembered first as a devoted servant of our Lord and a devout Catholic. He loved and was devoted to his family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. His sense of humor was legendary. He was a good musician and an expert craftsman, handyman, and a perfectionist in all his endeavors. “Dad can you fix this?” was a common refrain in our house.

