Economy

Symphony, a global software development and design company, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. Symphony, a global software development and design company with hubs and consulting offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and 600+ engineering and product experts, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity

BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
Polished.com Announces Management Transition

Appoints Rick Bunka, Who Possesses Extensive Retail and E-Commerce Experience, as Interim CEO, and Bob Barry, Who Brings Institutional Knowledge and Strong Finance Expertise, as Interim CFO. Highlights Company's Track Record of Profitable Growth and Strong Go-Forward Positioning in the Household Appliances Market. Polished.com Inc. POL (formerly known as 1847...
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Vintage Wine Estates Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Vintage Wine Estates To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against...
News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation

News Corporation ("News Corp" or the "Company") NWS NWSA,NWS NWSLV))) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation ("Fox") FOXA FOX))).
Architecture
Economy
Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
F45 Training Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In F45 Training To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training " or the "Company") FXLV.
Golden Entertainment to Report 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 3 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN ("Golden Entertainment" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.
U.S. Bancorp Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

U.S. Bancorp USB announced today that it has received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG, including approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. MUFG Union Bank received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The transaction remains subject to approval from Japanese regulators.
Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and The Standard Group Win Prominent Power of Print Award at Regional Print Competition

The Standard Group Makes Extraordinary Achievement by Winning Back-to-Back Power of Print Award at the Neographics, a 2nd Runner-Up, a 3rd Runner-Up, and Nine Best of Category Awards. READING, AND LANCASTER, Pa. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. At this year's Neographics Print Competition, The Standard Group had another astonishing performance. Competing...
Small Pharma, Cybin Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 9.12% at $0.12. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 2.12% at $2.89. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 6.68% at $0.19. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 6.43% at $9.46. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 6.07% at $0.22. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares...
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
