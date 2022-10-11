Read full article on original website
Symphony, a global software development and design company, accepted into Forbes Technology Council
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. Symphony, a global software development and design company with hubs and consulting offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and 600+ engineering and product experts, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity
BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
Polished.com Announces Management Transition
Appoints Rick Bunka, Who Possesses Extensive Retail and E-Commerce Experience, as Interim CEO, and Bob Barry, Who Brings Institutional Knowledge and Strong Finance Expertise, as Interim CFO. Highlights Company's Track Record of Profitable Growth and Strong Go-Forward Positioning in the Household Appliances Market. Polished.com Inc. POL (formerly known as 1847...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Vintage Wine Estates Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Vintage Wine Estates To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against...
News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation
News Corporation ("News Corp" or the "Company") NWS NWSA,NWS NWSLV))) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation ("Fox") FOXA FOX))).
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
F45 Training Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In F45 Training To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training " or the "Company") FXLV.
Golden Entertainment to Report 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 3 and Host Conference Call and Webcast
Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN ("Golden Entertainment" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Latch, Inc. - LTCH
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Latch, Inc. LTCH (""Latch" or the "Company"). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Latch and certain of...
Largest Cannabis Development Site In The World Soon To Function In Uganda, Here Are The Details
Eden Pharma Limited, established in 2017, announced Friday it has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda. The land was obtained via a joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development. “This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest...
Intel And 2 Other Small Cap Semiconductor Stocks Are Sporting High-Yields For Dividends
The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. As the U.S. introduced extensive rules to restrict China from receiving U.S. semiconductor chips...
U.S. Bancorp Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
U.S. Bancorp USB announced today that it has received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG, including approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. MUFG Union Bank received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The transaction remains subject to approval from Japanese regulators.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and The Standard Group Win Prominent Power of Print Award at Regional Print Competition
The Standard Group Makes Extraordinary Achievement by Winning Back-to-Back Power of Print Award at the Neographics, a 2nd Runner-Up, a 3rd Runner-Up, and Nine Best of Category Awards. READING, AND LANCASTER, Pa. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. At this year's Neographics Print Competition, The Standard Group had another astonishing performance. Competing...
Small Pharma, Cybin Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 9.12% at $0.12. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 2.12% at $2.89. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 6.68% at $0.19. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 6.43% at $9.46. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 6.07% at $0.22. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares...
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
