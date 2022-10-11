ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Symphony, a global software development and design company, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. Symphony, a global software development and design company with hubs and consulting offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and 600+ engineering and product experts, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Benzinga

TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity

BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
Benzinga

Polished.com Announces Management Transition

Appoints Rick Bunka, Who Possesses Extensive Retail and E-Commerce Experience, as Interim CEO, and Bob Barry, Who Brings Institutional Knowledge and Strong Finance Expertise, as Interim CFO. Highlights Company's Track Record of Profitable Growth and Strong Go-Forward Positioning in the Household Appliances Market. Polished.com Inc. POL (formerly known as 1847...
Benzinga

What Is Croptober? The Weed Harvest Season 101

Although it may not garner the same recognition as beloved weed holidays like 4/20 or 7/10, the entire month of October marks one of the most joyous occasions for both cannabis cultivators and budget-conscious consumers. If you follow a handful of weed growers and cannabis connoisseurs on Twitter, you may...
Benzinga

U.S. Bancorp Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

U.S. Bancorp USB announced today that it has received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG, including approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. MUFG Union Bank received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The transaction remains subject to approval from Japanese regulators.
Benzinga

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Benzinga

Vintage Wine Estates Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Vintage Wine Estates To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against...
Benzinga

News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation

News Corporation ("News Corp" or the "Company") NWS NWSA,NWS NWSLV))) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation ("Fox") FOXA FOX))).
Benzinga

Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Benzinga

3 Analysts Provide Takeaways From Walgreens' Upbeat Results

Management’s guidance implies a greater impact from Covid than expected, an analyst said. The Walgreens story is now about execution, another analyst mentioned. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA swung to a loss in the third quarter but managed to beat Street expectations. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported that its...
Benzinga

Weed Tolerance: How It Works, How It Builds And How To Reset It

Your friend let you try one of their infused chocolate blueberries, and instantly, you were hooked. The dosage was consistent, the packaging discreet and they’re delicious to boot. You make the trek out to a dispensary yourself and before long, it’s a routine addition to your post-work dinner-and-TV routine. But after a while, you’re finding the urge to reach for two blueberries, or even three, and you notice, they’re just not quite hitting you like it used to. Maybe it’s time for a tolerance break?
Benzinga

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and The Standard Group Win Prominent Power of Print Award at Regional Print Competition

The Standard Group Makes Extraordinary Achievement by Winning Back-to-Back Power of Print Award at the Neographics, a 2nd Runner-Up, a 3rd Runner-Up, and Nine Best of Category Awards. READING, AND LANCASTER, Pa. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. At this year's Neographics Print Competition, The Standard Group had another astonishing performance. Competing...
Benzinga

iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
Benzinga

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of KNBE, FORG, OFIX, and SPNE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KNBE to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90 per share in cash. If you are a KNBE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
