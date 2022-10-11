Your friend let you try one of their infused chocolate blueberries, and instantly, you were hooked. The dosage was consistent, the packaging discreet and they’re delicious to boot. You make the trek out to a dispensary yourself and before long, it’s a routine addition to your post-work dinner-and-TV routine. But after a while, you’re finding the urge to reach for two blueberries, or even three, and you notice, they’re just not quite hitting you like it used to. Maybe it’s time for a tolerance break?

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO