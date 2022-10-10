ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

The Struggles of Baker Mayfield!

He has been in the NFL for a little over 4 season now and it hasn’t been pretty for Baker Mayfield. To be honest, I have no idea how he is still a starting QB in this league! He has rarely even shown flashes of why he was chosen as the #1 overall pick in the draft. Let’s dive inside the numbers and see what’s wrong with Baker Mayfield.
NFL
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman refuses to acknowledge Patrick Mahomes passing him on all-time list

Mahomes passed Aikman on the career touchdowns thrown list when he threw No.166 to tight end Travis Kelce in his 68th career game. Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't remark on Mahomes' milestone, and Aikman's silence spoke volumes to viewers watching at home.
NFL
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs

Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed

The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal

The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities

It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
PITTSBURGH, PA

