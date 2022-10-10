Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Yardbarker
The Struggles of Baker Mayfield!
He has been in the NFL for a little over 4 season now and it hasn’t been pretty for Baker Mayfield. To be honest, I have no idea how he is still a starting QB in this league! He has rarely even shown flashes of why he was chosen as the #1 overall pick in the draft. Let’s dive inside the numbers and see what’s wrong with Baker Mayfield.
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman refuses to acknowledge Patrick Mahomes passing him on all-time list
Mahomes passed Aikman on the career touchdowns thrown list when he threw No.166 to tight end Travis Kelce in his 68th career game. Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't remark on Mahomes' milestone, and Aikman's silence spoke volumes to viewers watching at home.
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'
The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
Yardbarker
Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs
Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
Giants’ Eli Manning says what impresses him the most about surprising 4-1 start
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed
The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
Yardbarker
49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
Yardbarker
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
Yardbarker
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
