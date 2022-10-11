ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zacks.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

MarketAxess (MKTX) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

MKTX - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading electronic trading platform operator reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%, backed by robust growth in trading volumes across all product categories, broad-based market share gains and impressive strength exhibited by its new products of U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds. However, the second-quarter performance was partly offset by an elevated expense level.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Trading, Higher Rates, Loans to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 Earnings

JPM - Free Report) in the third quarter of 2022 as well. Thus, market revenues (comprising nearly 20% of the company’s total revenues) might have offered some support to its earnings, scheduled to be released on Oct 14, before the opening bell. The developments since the start of 2022,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 ETFs That Gained the Most On Wild Trading Day

EQRR - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (. KBWB - Free Report) , and Dividend Performers ETF (. IPDP - Free Report) are leading the way higher. The core consumer price index, which strips out volatile components, such as food and energy prices, climbed 6.6% year over year, marking the biggest annual increase in 40 years. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September after rising 0.1% in August, twice the 0.2% projected by analysts, even as the annual rate slowed slightly to 8.2% from 8.3%. The hot data came amid soaring prices for shelter, food and medical care, and would push the Federal Reserve toward another aggressive rate hike (read: 5 Sector ETFs to Win from September Inflation Data).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Stock Options

AJG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $120.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Moat ETFs & Stocks: A Way to Fight Volatility

Stocks have been on a wild ride this year due to red-hot global inflation, Fed rate hikes, hawkish global central banks, Russia-Ukraine war, surging energy prices, zero-COVID policy in China and the resultant occasional lockdowns, global supply chain woes and recession risks. The S&P 500 is down 21.4% this year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Inverse Leverage S&P 500 & Technology

SPY - Free Report) rose 2.6%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 2.4% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

WFC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.27%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Decline

MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom line reflects a decline of 25% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.52. The performance of the investment banking (“IB”) business was not good. Equity underwriting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

NVR Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NVR, Inc.’s (. NVR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of higher pricing and a solid backlog level. In the last reported quarter, earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but homebuilding revenues beat the same. On a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Moderna (MRNA) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

MRNA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $130.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks. Share prices of Moderna likely rose...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

FFIN - Free Report) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Top Research Reports for Alibaba, NextEra Energy & Texas Instruments

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.73, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares...
STOCKS

