Notre Dame, IN

Why Marcus Freeman isn't second-guessing original QB choice of Tyler Buchner over Drew Pyne

By Patrick Engel
 3 days ago
Marcus Freeman was hired as Notre Dame head coach in December 2021.

Drew Pyne's success in his first three starts as Notre Dame quarterback have not made Marcus Freeman question naming Tyler Buchner the starter first.

